SCR beats Army Xl by 3-2 & remains in contention for a semifinal berth at the ‘Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament’!

SCR beat Army Xl by 3-2, in the opening match on the sixth day at the ‘Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament’, being held at the SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad. It’s been a remarkable performance for the home team SCR till now. SCR qualified through the knock out round and exhibited their mettle today to be in contention for a semi-final berth in the tournament. SCR will play its last league match against Indian Oil on November 21st, they lost to PNB by 4-2, yesterday. Army XL played its last league match today, they are virtually out of reckoning with losses to SCR today and Indian Oil earlier and a draw with PNB.

Lovepreet Singh was the man who wove his magic with the stick scoring two goals, which gave SCR an invincible lead of 3-0. Captain MG Poonacha set the tone for SCR, by scoring a field goal in the 9th minute. Man of the match Lovepreet Singh scored the next two goals for the home team, a field goal in the 12th minute and converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute. Army Xl struggled to make an impact till the fourth quarter of the match, a valiant goal keeper of SCR Sushant Tirkey, foiled several attempts made by Army Xl to breach the defence. It was the field goal by Sukhdeep Singh Randhawa in the 49th minute, which gave Army Xl some respite. Persistent rear-guard effort to find the goal in the final minutes got Army Xl a penalty corner which was successfully availed by Rajant in the 55th minute.

SCR’s coach Tagore Babu commenting post-match said, we are still alive in the competition and hope to win the next match against Indian Oil to enter semi-finals.

Results: SCR –3 (MG Poonacha – 9th minute – field goal; Lovepreet Singh – 12th minute – field goal & Lovepreet Singh – 36th minute – penalty corner) beat Army Xl – 2 (Sukhdeep Singh Randhawa – 49th minute – field goal & Rajant – 55th minute – penalty corner).

Yellow Card : MG Poonacha, SCR – 18th minute; Green Card : Raju Pal, SCR – 41st minute.

Man of the match : Lovepreet Singh, SCR.

Game – 2 : PNB vs lndian Oil

Match between PNB & Indian Oil, ends in a goal less draw,

at the Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament!

Hyderabad, November 19th, 2021: The second match on the sixth day at the ‘Gooncha 57th Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament’, being held at the SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad, was played between, PNB and Indian Oil. Both, strong contender for semi-final berths from Pool ‘A’, drew the match goal less. Both teams did their best to score but found the opponents defence too good to breach. PNB completed its fixtures in the league round with this match, earlier they drew with Army XI 1-1 and beat SCR by 4-2. Indian Oil won their earlier league match against Army XI by 4-1 and have a game against SCR on Sunday. Inderpal Singh, of PNB was named the man of the match.

Results: PNB – 0 vs Indian Oil –

Man of the match : Inderpal Singh, PNB.

Match Schedule: 20th November, Saturday

The matches scheduled on Saturday 20th, November, 2021, at the 57th Gooncha Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament at SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad, are as follows.