Shubhdeep Badminton and Fitness Academy recently organised a Badminton Tournament under 11 Boys single tournament which was held at spring club on 9th May.

Result as follows:

Finals Aradhya Jain winner beat Karnveer Misra 21-19 semi-finalist Adhrit Agarwal and Aveerarya Bansal

Shubhdeep Mitra who was the Founder of SBFA said “This is the tournament for a junior level which is under 11 and soon we are going to organise single as well as double tournaments for boys and girls”.