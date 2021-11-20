Somany Ceramics forays into the world of cricket with India vs New Zealand Series

New Delhi: Somany Ceramics Limited an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramic tiles and allied product segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation. The company is has started its marketing campaign by collaborating for on-ground advertising for T20 and Test Series between India and New Zealand starting from 17th November till 7th December 2021.

As a part of the association, the brand will have its presence during all the matches of the T20 series on 17th, 19th, and 21st November respectively and two matches of Test Series from 25th-29th November and 3rd to 7th December.

The brand SOMANY will be displayed at Perimeter Boards, Sight Screens, And Upper Tier while the airing of three T20 Matches and two Test Matches.

Speaking on the association, Ms. Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics said “We are excited to start our partnership with cricket. Cricket has the power of connecting people across all varied sets and our on-ground advertising will help the brand reach a larger section of the audience. These initiatives will help in establishing us as a leader and will further cement the brand in the hearts and minds of our consumers.”