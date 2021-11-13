Sportz Village Foundation launches a unique platform called “Sport for Change Dialogues”

Sportz Village Foundation (SVF), India’s largest sports education organisation which is empowering communities through the power of sports, has recently launched a unique platform called “Sport for Change Dialogues”. The inaugural session was hosted by Parminder Gill – Co-founder and Head, Sportz Village Foundation & Chief Business Officer Corporate and the guest was Annie George, Sustainable Development Leader – Decathlon. The key discussion pointers of the first episode were around the corporates approach to sustainability, community strategy, and challenges as well as learnings from Covid.

‘Sport for Change Dialogues’ is a unique platform aimed at initiating dialogues with leaders and change-makers from the development and sustainability space who are driving the change in the areas of health, education & overall development of children and youth – through sport.

Commenting on the initiative, Parminder Gill said “With ‘Sport for Change Dialogues’, we want to chronicle and socialize exemplary stories, best practices from the corporate ecosystem and civil society – that use the power of Sport to engage children and the youth for societal transformation. In our conversations with organizational leaders, we would like to focus on critical issues such as business sustainability, ‘purpose before profit’, and long-term societal impact. For our inaugural session, we are happy to share the platform with Decathlon Sports India”

Annie George said, “I am extremely happy to be part of the inaugural session of the Sport for Change Dialogues hosted by Sportz Village Foundation. At Decathlon our mission is to ‘make sports accessible to everyone sustainably’, and we feel Sport for Change Dialogues is an apt platform to reach out to our audience to spread the message”.

In the recent past, SVF has conducted impact evaluation studies for Decathlon’s school-based community program to evaluate the opportunities to strengthen the program further. Under its Sport for Change platform, Sportz Village Foundation has also created a unique sports education curriculum designed to build the social-emotional and leadership skills of children through sports and physical activity. This program will get rolled out to all the schools supported by Decathlon in the country by next year.