Sportz Village Xp organizes Red Bull Shuttle Up 2021, resuming brand-led sports programs post-pandemic

Sportz Village Xp, India’s premier sports management company successfully organized the third season of Red Bull’s women’s double badminton championship program called ‘Red Bull Shuttle Up’. Shuttle Up is India’s first exclusive women’s double badminton open championship program and serves as a platform for budding female badminton players (age category 16+ years) to showcase their skills.

Sportz Village Xp has had a long-established partnership with Red Bull since 2018 and this is the third consecutive year wherein the company has envisioned and executed the badminton tournament for Red Bull. In 2020 when the pandemic hit, the entire country was under lockdown due to which all the sports events had halted. Post the COVID lockdowns, the Shuttle Up 2021 program marks the resumption of brand-led on-ground sports activation.

With the growing popularity of the sport be it viewership or participation, Red Bull Shuttle Up, India’s first-ever exclusive women’s doubles tournament, aims to further boost and improve participation and popularity amongst aspiring women players.

Speaking about the Shuttle Up 2021 Mr. Parminder Gill, Chief Business Officer, Sportz Village Xp, said, “Sportz Village Xp has a long-standing partnership with Red Bull since 2018, and this is the third successive year of conceptualizing and organizing the event. Brand Red Bull believes in the power of live sports programs to engage youth, and Shuttle Up was specially curated keeping the brand’s cause in mind that is to encourage young girls to participate and scale their game. Post pandemic, we are elated to be back on the ground with our partner brand Red Bull and engaging young audiences in sports.”

Adhering to all COVID and government-regulated protocols, this year’s event was conducted in five cities Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Chandigarh. For the tournament, Sportz Village Xp ensured maximum participation by driving registrations in schools and colleges across major cities. With the action-packed season, the National finals were conducted at the Thyagaraj sports complex in Delhi. The winners of the tournament also got a chance to play against Ashwini Ponnappa, one of India’s best doubles badminton players as she is the face of the program.

Sportz Village Xp has been very actively organizing and managing many such customized Experiential Sports Marketing programs for leading brands like Boost, Tata Tea, Reliance Foundation, Skoda, and more.