Start-Up Premier League organised to welcome employees back to office

CHENNAI, April 11, 2022 – A gully cricket Start-Up Premier League was organised between eight start-ups in the city to welcome their employees back to work and to ease the transition from Work from home” to “Back to office. The series was won by M2P Fintech and runner-up was Superops.AI. Both the teams showed some real class in their cricketing skills.

The match organised by QED Corporate Advisors, a boutique advisory firm based out of Chennai, and was powered by Fego.AI, HSBC and Tether. The event was held at Double Dribble located on the rooftop of Ampa Skywalk mall and the following companies participated in the event – Rocketlane, M2P Fintech, Superops.AI, Pipecandy, Everstage, Growfin, Guardian Link and Ippopay.

A total of six players, lead by the respective founder, represented their start-up. The winner walked home with 25$ NFT from World’s First NFT Cricket Game to be launched by Guardian Link and the runners-up got 1$ AWS credit. The Winner trophy and prize cheque was given by Mr.Suresh Sambandam, Founder of Kissflow and Mr. Kumar Srivatsan, Founder of Fego.AI.