Super Sixed Corporate Cricket Tournament 2023 Knock Out for Economic Empowerment of Next Generation

The Sports Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the Chairmanship of Mr. Ankush Nijhawan organized the 1st edition of PHDCCI Super Sixes Corporate Cricket Tournament on Sunday, 15th January 2023 from 8:00 AM -7:00 PM at Warriors Cricket Club, Baliawas, Gurugram. PHDCCI aims to serve as an enabler for Evangeline sports in the country, by defining the agenda forces of policy making and Corporates- for the ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT OF NEXT GENERATION

The aim of organizing the tournament was to promote sports throughout the nation encouraging all to engage in physical activity enhancing their mental and physical health, building opportunities in various aspects of life creating a direct impact on the social, cultural, and economic development of the nation and Transforming our Nation: To opt for a Healthy & Fit Lifestyle”. With the aim of making fitness a priority for all citizens, PHDCCI will join hands with fit India and showcase the importance of sport to people’s lives and the positive effect of being physically active to improve lifestyle and physical and mental quality of life.

The above event showcased the focus to create a social platform giving employees of various corporates to interact with each other by participating in the most electrifying format of the game. The tournament will encourage a highly competitive spirit of sportsmanship where strategy and skill will add to the thrill and excitement of the game. As this is a one-day event all participating corporates will be present at the venue pulling a population of 350+ employees and guests.

Super Sixes Corporate Cricket Tournament is played in an exciting Six side format between 32 Corporates Team in 42 Matches. The First tournament features teams from India’s leading Corporates like KEI Cables, Powergrid, Hero Group, Aggcon Equipment, WNS, Saptrishi, Make My Trip, Sun Life, Grant Thornton, and many more…

With the marvelous victory of Hero Group over Powergrid in the Jos India Challenger’s category and Aggcon Equipment over Eazy ERP in the Jos India Survivor’s category, the PHDCCI Super Sixes Corporate Cricket Tournament 2023 came to a memorable end. Post-match, trophies were distributed among the winner, runner-up teams, and the outstanding players of the tournament.

The daylong event ended with the Award Ceremony where at Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI was the Chief Guest and gave away the awards and prize distribution to the winners. He expressed that this Super Sixes Tournament would help in keeping the Corporates connected by creating networking and team-building activities.