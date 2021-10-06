Panaji: Team jerseys for 5th edition of Vedanta Women’s League unveiled at Vedanta, Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, Head office at Panjim in the distinguished presence of senior executives from Vedanta -Mr. Joseph Coelho, Director- Iron Ore Goa Business, Mr. Saptesh Sardesai, Director- Value Added Business, Ms. Leena Verenkar, Group CSR Head, Mr. Jovito Lopes, General Secretary of Goa Football Association, along with representative from Vedanta & GFA, all 5 team captains and respective team management representatives. The league will kick off from 6th October with a double-header between FC Goa Vs UC Telaulim at Navelim Ground and Sirvodem SC Vs Compassion FC at Dramapur ground.

All the 5 teams of the league namely Sirvodem Sports club, Compassion Football Club, United club of Telaulim, Futebol Club YFA, and FC Goa, will battle for the Championship title throughout the double leg league format. The dignitaries present for the function unveiled and handed over the respective team jerseys to all 5 team captains and congratulated all the teams and extended their best wishes for power-packed footballing action this season as well.

Expressing her views on the occasion of unveiling of the jerseys for the 5th edition of Vedanta Women’s League, Ms. Leena Verenkar, Group CSR Head, Vedanta Limited said “It gives me immense pleasure to unveil the jerseys for our 5th edition of the Vedanta Women’s League (VWL). My best wishes to all the talented Women footballers across the state for the upcoming season. At Vedanta Sports, our constant endeavour is to discover the sports talent from across the country and further nurture them through our grass sports development programs. VWL is one of its kind platform developed to provide opportunities to the aspiring women footballers across Goa and I am extremely happy to see that it is turning out to be a huge success in the arena of Women’s football.”

Mr. Jovito Lopes, Secretary GFA congratulated all the participating teams and said “We are extremely happy to unveil the team jerseys for 5th Edition of Vedanta Women’s league and announce that we are starting the 2021-22 edition from 6th October. On Behalf of GFA I extend our best wishes to all five participating teams and to all who are working relentlessly to take this platform of VWL to the greater heights. I applaud Vedanta for collaborating with GFA for 5th consecutive season of the league”

Vedanta Women’s League is a unique platform for aspiring women footballers from Goa to showcase their skills. This initiative provides opportunities to women players to pursue a professional career in football. Since its inception, the league has provided a platform to over 300 footballers. The star footballers who emerged from the league such as Karishma Shirvoikar and Michelle Castanha are shining at a National level.