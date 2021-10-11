Team mysa wins the first edition of the sreenidhi university telangana premier golf league 2021

The sport of Golf persevered on October 9th, 2021 at the finals of the first edition of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League 2021 organised by the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA). Team MYSA clinched the winner’s trophy.

The league saw a total of 192 golfers from 16 teams compete in an epic battle that commenced on September 19th 2021 and concluded on October 9th 2021 with the final round. The league was played over 8 rounds, in a Matchplay format with 5 Rounds at league stage and 3 Rounds of Knock out/playoff matches (Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals). The whole league went off without a hitch despite some adverse weather conditions that affected play on a few days.

Team MYSA clinched the winner’s trophy after a phenomenal run and maintaining their lead all through the league. Team MYSA, under the leadership of its Captain Madhav Kota who was also adjudged the MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of the league, ended up winning against the best teams. Deepak Gullapalli co-owner of Team MYSA thanked the Governing Council & Managing Committee of HGA for doing a phenomenal job in organising the inaugural edition of the TPGL and congratulated all the teams and Glendale golfers for making it to the finals.

The league saw some great performances from team players, Naveen Gullapalli, Satish and Gaurav Ahluwalia getting crucial points. Some great teamwork from the favourite doubles team Anil Yamani and VVSN Raju pulled off some very crucial games. Shamir, Ajay D and Ajay Vedre had great rounds that gave team MYSA a good start. Young player Abhijay Jaiswal & Vasu Merugu displayed some aggressive golf finishing their singles games with a big margin of 5&4 and 6&5. The icing on the cake was the Captain of the team Madhav Kota winning the Most Valuable Player award.

Speaking after the game, Vasu Mergugu of Team Mysa said, “Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships. It did not sound more truer than it sounds today. We’ve beaten teams that had better golfers because we played well as a team. Everyone chipped in when needed, dug deeper and fought fiercely and fairly. I’ve had wins in golf competing as an individual, but none of them felt as good as this one – winning as team with my friends.

After putting up a tough fight, Glendale Golfers came up Runner up. Speaking at the awards event, team Co-Owner Sachin Thumalla said” From the start of the league we were considered underdogs and not much chance was given to us. Initial wins were written off as luck. But we kept improving and made it to the finals to take on MYSA and came Runners up”. He added that Glendale Education, the team’s sponsor and co-owner, has always been a champion of sports and winner of Best Sports Services Organisaton 2018. Despite being under dogs, the team under the able leadership of Captain Srinivas Aluri and the key players Raj Gaddam, Narahari Varma, KVSN Reddy, Mir Ahmed, Nageshwar Rao pappu, Mumma Reddy, Raghu Alluri, Rama Rao, Venkat Ravilla, Srinivas Sagi played some phenomenal golf rounds in the league and bringing their team.

Speaking on the occasion, C. Dayakar Reddy, President, HGA said, we are extremely delighted that the first edition of the “Telangana Premier Golf League” was completed successfully. We thank the Govt. of Telangana and our Title Sponsor “Sreenidhi University” & power sponsor Magnifiq Securities, HDFC & NMDC for their support. We believe that the Corporates can help in nurturing young talent and taking India’s international profile in the sport to the next level. I appreciate and thank the sponsors for encouraging golf in Telangana.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. B.V.K Raju, Hon. Secretary of HGA & League Administrator said,” the Telangana Premier Golf League has taken golf in Hyderabad to a different level. The interest it generated amongst the sports lovers will go a long way in the development of golf which is now part of the Olympics. Going forward, we expect to see a surge of interest towards golf in Hyderabad. HGA will continue to encourage, promote and develop the game of golf in Telangana.

The overwhelming response for the “Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League – 2021” is very heartening and the league seems to have given a major filip to golf in Hyderabad. I am sure such events will foster more interest and look forward to the next year’s league says Dr.Mahhe, Chairman, Sreenidhi Education Group.

The league was sponsored by Sreenidhi University and powered by Magnifiq Securities, HDFC and NMDC. The details of the 16 teams which played in the league were Sreenidhian Thunderbolts, Civet Rangers, Team Tee Off,. Mahi Team, Eagle Hunters, Valley Warriors, Devpixel, Team Elegans, Classic Champs, Glendale Golfers, Bhagyanagar Birdies, Apollo Cancer Crusaders, Team Labonel, Myk Strikers, Villagio Highlanders & Mysa. The teams were selected in a reverse bid process and the teams in turn selected 12 players each in a unique players auction and drafting process conducted by popular Cricket Commentator, Compere & Quiz Master Charu Sharma. Of the 12 players in each team, four were picked by the team owners as core members, six players were picked through the auction and two players through a draft. The software for the whole event, right from Team bidding, player auctions and live scoring was developed by a player & member of HGA Mr. Chakravarthii Akiri.