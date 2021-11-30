Telangana girl sailors to represent India at World Championships

Hyderabad- Vaishnavi Veeravamsham of Hyderabad will represent India at the Oman Senior World Championships starting on 1st Dec 2021 at Musannah Bay. Vaishnavi Veeravamsham, 15, will be the youngest sailor at the Oman Senior girl’s world championship where the average age is 25.

Vaishnavi excelled at the Hyderabad and Bombay Nationals to be placed overall second in the National Ranking and was selected by the Federation to participate at the Senior Worlds

Just turned 15 in October she is the youngest ever to be so honoured and at Oman will be the youngest sailor on the entry list at the Senior Girls World Championship where the average age is 25. She is the youngest ever to achieve this feat.

“I am proud to be selected to represent India but at my age and just 6 months experience on the Laser Radial boat I am worried that it will be the most difficult championship in my life but I hope to gain from the experience. I thank my coach and mentor Suheim Sheikh sir for bringing me up to this level”, said a beaming Vaishnavi already at the venue for 5 days to get used to the conditions.

Vaishnavi won the hearts of the sailing fraternity by winning three trophies at the Hyderabad Sailing week this August and thereafter getting a Bronze at the Senior Nationals at Bombay missing the silver by a whisker due to a penalty.

Nethra Kumanon, India’s first female Olympian at the Tokyo Games in Sailing and top seed will also be participating and all eyes will be on her for a medal. Both girls are practicing at the venue where the world’s top sailors will be participating from across 30 countries. This is Nathra’s first major event after the Olympics while she recently won gold at the Grand Canaria Nationals in Spain

“We cannot expect Vaishnavi to excel given her limited experience in the Laser but being ranked 2nd she deserves every possibility for exposure at the International level and each experience will add to her capability”, said Suheim Sheikh , President of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad from Oman.

Earlier this year two Telangana girls Ravali Parandi and Jhanispriya were selected for the Asian Championships in Thailand and National champion Ravali Parandi finished 9th amongst girls in Asia closing her career in the Sub Juniors with an eye on the senior level in the 470 Mixed class event at the 2026 Asian Games at Japan.