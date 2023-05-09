To make Sports Tourism Accessible and Affordable, Fanatic Sports partners with Travel Fintech SanKash

New Delhi 9th May 2023 As summer kicks in, so does the build-up to some of the most exciting sporting events around the globe. From watching the gladiators battle it out on the red clay of Roland Garros to enjoying a slice of history with strawberries and cream at Wimbledon to watching racing heroes satisfying your thrill for speed in Formula 1 – you now have the chance to enjoy all these breath-taking sporting moments from up, close and personal. And that too, with the option of flexible payments

Sankash, India’s fastest-growing travel fintech, today announced its partnership with Fanatic Sports, a global leader in Sports Ticketing, Hospitality & Experiential Travel. The partnership is aimed at providing customers with an affordable and seamless experience for the biggest sporting events in the world.

Fanatic Sports ideates, curates, and delivers ‘Immersive and Unforgettable Sports Experiences,’ fuelled by a deep passion for sports, combining Official Match Tickets, Team Hotels, Celebrity Events & 360 Degree Travel Solutions. And now with SanKash and Fanatic Sports joining hands to offer EMIs payment options, it’s the joining together of two industry leaders.

“We are excited to partner with Fanatic Sports to provide our customers with the opportunity to travel to major sporting events around the world. Sports tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors in tourism and our aim is to make sports travel affordable and convenient for everyone, and this partnership is a step in that direction.” said Akash Dahiya, Co-Founder and CEO of SanKash.

SanKash’s credit option under the initiative range in value up to INR 10 lakhs, depending on the requirements of the customer and it can be spread over 12 months with 6 months no-cost EMI option.

Fulfilling the sporting dreams of fans and fanatics has been the motto of our company. Whether it is Official Match Tickets or exclusive meet and greet opportunities or customised itineraries that take care of individual needs, Fanatic Sports has revolutionised sports travel in India. And with SanKash, we see a partnership that will broaden this base and allow many more fans to undertake their dream sporting journey.” Added Raghav Gupta, CEO, Fanatic Sports.

According to the report ‘Sports Tourism Market’, the size of the market is projected to grow from US$ 587.87 billion in 2022 to US$ 3467.9 billion by 2032. The global sports tourism market is driven by growing contribution toward GDP and employment. Additionally, increasing number of sporting events across the world is another factor propelling growth of the global market. Major national and international tournaments and events are being planned and held to promote sports tourism.