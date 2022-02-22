Two Telangana sailors are selected by YCI to represent India at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 to be held at Abu Dhabi this month end

Hyderabad, February 22, 2022………Two city sailors are selected to represent India in the boys Laser Category at Asian Sailing Championships 2022 to be held in Abu Dhabi from February 27 to March 6. Vatsal Banker from Secunderabad Sailing Club and Sanjay Reddy both are picked up by the Yachting Association of India

The Yachting Association of India, a sixty years old sports body affiliated with the International Sailing Federation (ISAF), is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the governing authority for sailing worldwide. It is also officially recognized by the Indian Olympic Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India as the governing authority for sailing, windsurfing and others,

Vatsal Banker and Sanjay Reddy, both 16 years old sailors from Hyderabad are promising sailors from the city. These two sailors are selected out of 60 sailors, to represent India at the forthcoming sailing event. The sailors recently returned from Karwar of Uttara Karnataka District in Karnataka, where they were trained for about 45 days by the Yachting Association of Karnataka

300 sailors from over ten countries are expected to participate in the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 at Abu Dhabi.

Vatsal Banker, who is India’s one of the top-ranked sailors is competing in the Laser 4.7 category. Total 9 sailors including two sailors from Secunderabad Sailing Club are going to compete in this category with 60 other sailors drawn from 10 countries. Vatsal Banker stands a very good chance to win a medal and qualify for the Asian Games 2022 to be held in China in August/September this year. If qualified, Vatsal Banker will be the first sailor from Telangana to get qualified for Asian Games 2022.

Vatsal is a current member of the national squad and has performed well at the national level. He can now set his sights on representing India at the Asian Games, said his coach Arjun Pradipak, a national medalist who represented India at the Asian games. He has been training Vatsal for the past six years.

In a career spanning over 5 years, Vatsal has participated in over 25 national and international sailing events. And, he has been constantly improving his performance.

Vatsal Banker has just left for Abu Dhabi. Sanjay Reddy is yet to travel.