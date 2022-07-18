Underdog Athletics partners Neeraj Chopra to represent Under Armour

New Delhi, 18 July 2022: Underdog Athletics, exclusive India distributor and licensee for Under Armour, announces a partnership with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra. This move is an important part of the company’s strategy to build sustainable long-term growth for Under Armour in India.

An undeniable winner, Neeraj defines grit and determination, and has risen above all challenges to succeed consistently at the global stage. Under Armour has been empowering and inspiring athletes to become better, stronger, and more focused through its innovative performance solutions.