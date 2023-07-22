Vedanta Sesa Goa’ Football Pop-up Camps in Piligao & Maem Nurture Young Talent

Goa, July 22, 2023: Vedanta Sesa Goa as part its youth & sports development initiatives, has organized a series of football pop-up camps between 15-19 Jul 23 with great enthusiasm and success at the Ideal High School, Piligao, and Sri Mahamaya High School, Maem, which witnessed participation from over 150 students ranging from grades 1 to 10.

These camps by Vedanta Sesa Goa have been designed to provide young football enthusiasts the opportunity to hone their skills, foster a love for the sport, and engender confidence and competitive spirit. The camps aim to nurture talent, promote teamwork, and inspire a passion for healthy physical activities among the youth.

During the three camps held so far, the participants were provided expert guidance under the keen and watchful eyes of experienced coaches. The participants were engaged in various football drills and exercises, focusing on developing essential skills such as dribbling, passing, and shooting. The coaches also imparted valuable insights into the game, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, discipline, dedication, and sportsmanship.

The football pop-up camps are part of Vedanta Sesa Goa’s commitment to supporting youth development, promoting physical fitness, and nurturing talent at the grassroots level. These camps have received all round & enthusiastic support from the community as well as from the community leaders including Mohini Jalmi, Sarpanch, Piligao, Ramchandra Garde, Chairman, Ideal High School, Dnyaneshwar Gaonkar, Head Master, Ideal High School, Piligao, Mr Krishna Chodankar, village Panchayat Member, Maem.

Vedanta Sesa Goa extends its heartfelt gratitude to Ideal School, Piligao, & Sri Mahamaya High School, Maem for their support and collaboration in making these football pop-up camp a resounding success. More such camps are scheduled, and Vedanta Sesa Goa invites all interested individuals to participate and make the most of this unique opportunity.