West Bengal Sub Junior & Junior Doubles State Ranking Badminton Tournament at P. L. Roy Indoor Stadium, Sealdah from 27th to 30th Sep

West Bengal Badminton Association is going to organise West Bengal Sub-Jr. & Jr. Doubles State Ranking Badminton Tournament at P. L. Roy Indoor Stadium, Sealdah from 27th September to 30th September 2021. As per the prevailing Covid situation in the State, the Govt. guidelines will be strictly followed. We have decided as under:

Players from all the Districts will be participating in the above Tournament.

Points earned from this State Ranking will be added along with points earned in this year’s Ranking Tournaments for selection of Sub-Jr. & Jr. Doubles Bengal Team for Nationals.

Matches will be played with Yonex Shuttlecocks. Matches will be shown LIVE through YouTube on all days.

Finals will start around 2-30 P.M. on Thursday the 30th September 2021 followed by Prize Distribution Ceremony around 6 P.M. Dignitaries from all walks of life will be present.