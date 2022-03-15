“With LPU Student’s Silver Medal, Indian Shooters topped Medals tally in Egypt.”

India: Open & Distance Education MBA 4th semester student Gurpreet Singh of Lovely Professional University (LPU) has bagged Silver Medal in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event. The occasion was the final day of the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Cup 2022 Championship held in Cairo, Egypt.

Prior to Gurpreet’s medal-winning, India was in a tie position with the Norway team with six medals each. Already an Arjuna Awardee, Gurpreet Singh and his team made India top the medal tally by winning 7 medals through his silver winning. Gurpreet Singh brought global glory to India as it became the overall winner of the championship. He exhibited extraordinary shooting skills and led India to top other medals winning 22 countries.

The Indian team won 7 medals including 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze; the Norway team stood second with 6 medals; whereas, France remained third with 3 medals. Over 500 athletes from 60 nations had competed at the Cairo World Cup.

Worth mentioning, belonging to village Naushehra Pannuan at district Tarn Taran in Punjab State, Gurpreet is the recipient of many prestigious honours & awards and is presently an Arjuna Awardee and an Olympian. Having much appreciation for LPU’s both study environment and sports facilities, he preferred LPU’s distance programmes to provide an impetus to his educational growth as well. He had joined LPU as an undergraduate student and is going to be in a Master in Business Administration Programme along with pursuing his passion for sports. Based on the assessment of his extraordinary sports skills, he is presently pursuing a distance education programme at LPU with a 100% scholarship, as per university policy.

Feeling immensely proud of students like Gurpreet; LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal congratulated him on his brilliance and invoked other students for such illustrious victories to bring name and fame to self, parents, institution, state and the nation.

In fact, LPU distance education and Online Education provides an “Affordable & Accessible Higher Education” study option which is suitable for candidates seeking government/corporate jobs, promotions in jobs, further studies and immigration to foreign lands.