World Street organized a biker ride event in memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev

Faridabad, 28th March 2022: World Street, Faridabad today hosted a first-of-its-kind biker ride event in memory of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. The event was organized and hosted by World Street in association with Youth Riders Club (YRC), Team Astra, IRG (Faridabad) & Team REC (Panipat).

More than 1000 bikers including women joined in for the ride. The event was flagged off at the DND Toll Plaza at 7AM. The 30 KM long ride concluded at World Street, Faridabad.

Mr. SK Sharma (Road Safety) & Mr. Bhagat Ram, ACP (Traffic), Faridabad graced the event as the guest of honour. Riders and guests present at the event paid their tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev who sacrificed their lives in India’s fight for independence from British rule. The message of road safety was also given by the guests and riders.

The event was followed by a performance of the Kash band.