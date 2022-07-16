YAI Monsoon Regatta: CV Anand, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad to give away trophies to the winners

Hyderabad July 2022……It was an amazingly light weather morning on Friday at the 2022 Monsoon Regatta with two light wind races in the morning and the end results were a lot more than surprising with Shashank Batham taking the lead a trouncing Eklavya Batham to second position.

Shashank Batham did a hattrick with 3 wins in a row in the 8th, 9th and 10th races and with deadly consistency is poised to win both the Championship and the SH Babu Memorial Trophy that goes to the sailors with the best performance without discarding a single race.

The SH Babu Memorial Trophy has been instituted in the name of the Late SH Babu who was General Manager Railways by his son STS Prasad who also tragically passed away recently in San Francisco.

Mr.Babus son and daughter will be giving away the trophy and young Shashank is close to certainly winning the fabulous trophy.

Shashank stole a march over the entire fleet with some fabulous racing and finished close to 3 minutes ahead of Eklavya and Divayanshi leaving them in the dust astern.

Divayanshi Mishra of Bhopal knocked the wind out of local girl Thanuja Kameshwar’s sails and is well on her way to winning the gold.

Thanuja had a few chances but overall, a bad day at the races and will need to settle for a Silver unless she upset Divyanshi by a huge margin in the last two races tomorrow

The winds in the afternoon picked up and the Laser Fleet was led by 3 boys of the Navy Boy Sports School at Goa and the Green fleet of fledgling sailors sailed their 12 races to have Shravan Dhoki and Rizwan Mohammad getting gold and Silver respectively. This Shravan’s first medal at a championship.

The Monsoon Regatta closes tomorrow with two final races and the Chief Guest for the Prize giving at 4.30pm will be the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Shri.CV Anand, IPS

Final Tally at the end of Day 4

Girls

Divayanshi Mishra – Bhopal NSS 55 Points

Thanuja Kameshwar – Hyderabad YCH 84 Points

Shagun Jha – Bhopal NSS 101 Points

Boys

Shashank Batham Bhopal NSS 15 Points

Eklavya Batham Bhopal NSS 18 Points

Hriethik Jaiswal Mysore Trishna 135 Points

Green Fleet

1. Shravan Kumar Dhoki 20 Points Gold Boys

2. Rizwan Mohammad 20 Points Silver Boys

3 Anurag Devatharaj 42 Points Bronze Boys

1. Lahari Komaravelly 34 Points Gold Girls