Zenith 2021 – 8th Inter School And College Virtual Karate-Do Tournament organised by Kolkata Gojukai Karate-Do Kenbukan (An affiliate of India JKF Gojukai/Takuji-Kenbukan Association) On october 9th & 10th October 2021.This tournament is conducted by All India Chief & Tournament Referee Sensei DIPAK KUMAR SHAW.Total number of participants are 121 and total number of school and colleges around 12

“It was a wonderful experience hosting the event, amidst the pandemic scenario in the whole country. The response we got this year was less compared to the past years. Thanks to the parents who have been so cooperative in allowing their wards for this virtual event.” – Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw

“The online karate classes have really helped me a lot and made me prepare for this Virtual Competition. Thanks to my Sensei who has always encouraged me and shaped me into a good karatekas.” – Zainab Rangoonwala (Calcutta Girls’ High School)

“It was a good and unique experience to perform from home that too in front of a laptop. Initially I was not interested in this virtual training, but by passing time, I understood that online training is important or else we will not be in shape when the real event starts.” – Samrat Mukherjee (Calcutta Boys’ School)