3SC Analytics appoints Nick Rayner as Non-Executive Director, Europe

New Delhi, 4th March 2022: All set with their global expansion plan, 3SC Analytics, a leading supply chain solutions provider for the shipping and logistics industry, announces the appointment of Mr. Nick Rayner as Non-Executive Director, Europe. The Gurugram based tech company is going global and roping in new talent is part of its making its presence felt in the European region.

Nick Rayner is a highly accomplished senior business leader with experience in Automotive, Industrial, Consulting, Multi-Site, and Multi-Client Worldwide. He has a proven track record of leveraging enterprises by providing solutions through strategic analysis in critical arms of business through the development of effective and performing teams with high emotional intelligence.

As a graduate from London South Bank University, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Nick’s key expertise lies in Transforming, Restructuring, and Implementing Global End, End Supply, and Value Chains, building long-term relationships with Global Accounts and Stakeholders, and leveraging enterprises towards growth and international development. He has worked with many prestigious global customers whilst working at Unipart Group for nearly 30 years.