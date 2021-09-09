5 devices for remote learning in 2021

With the education system now being majorly dependent on technology, the role of devices have increased multifolds. A good device can effectively get you through those long lectures without any major challenges or lags. Whether it is a Chromebook or an AIO, brands such as ASUS, ACER, Microsoft and Lenovo have launched devices catering to the needs of the students in India. Below is a range of devices which are suitable for remote learning in 2021:

The Asus Chromebook Flip C214

The Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is especially designed with advanced features for working professionals, and is a good product available in the market. The office workers who are using laptops for remote working and communication, ASUS C214 is the best option. It is a resilient laptop with certified military-grade durability. It has dual cameras so that it can be used for zoom calls and online training. The 360-degree convertible touch-screen display ensures flexibility. In tablet mode it can be used for video watching and online booking. A budget laptop in the market with all the latest features for working officials. Built highly resilient yet light and sleek, the laptop is available at ₹23,999.

ASUS AIO V241

Another ASUS product in the market for convenient work from home set up is the ASUS AIO V241. All-in-one PC with a good display and medium range hardware. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU stacked with 8 GB of RAM. The proposition behind opting for an all-in-one desktop is to have a device with a computer, a webcam, and speakers all efficiently offered into an ultra-compact form. The performance is at par with any standard desktop. The set up can be used as a family PC and can seamlessly fit in compact spaces. Available at 65,985.

Acer Swift 3

Complemented by demure exterior, Acer Swift 3 is another laptop that has good power backup. The Swift 3 is a budget laptop with a robust build quality crammed with sturdy components. The performance of the device is amazingly close to expensive variants available in the market. With average display quality the laptop is convenient to use because of the backlit and touchpad keyboard. It facilitates typing while travelling. For professionals who have lots of drafting and typing work this is a great device. Available at 64,990.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a 2 in 1 utility device, serving the dual functions of laptop and tablet. The PC offers USB-C and good power backup. It is a superb tablet with a good build quality and attractive design. The tablet has mobile tech packed into its components. However, the Type Cover nor Surface Pen stylus is missing which is disappointing considering the price. Price 69,530.

Lenovo Duet Chromebook

Lenovo Duet Chromebook serves the dual purpose of productivity and entertainment. The laptop has 10.1-inch touchscreen display and comes with MediaTek P60T processor. It has 4GB of RAM storage complemented by 128GB of eMCP. The convertible two in one laptop transforms easily from laptop to tablet. This seamless feature enables children to create and think. The device is available at ₹26,999.

