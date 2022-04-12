A Checklist of SaaS Marketing Essentials

It may sound audacious that we capture the software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing essentials into a shortlist. Top marketing companies and experts, including at Getuplead have offered useful essentials to start with when it comes to SaaS Marketing.

While this article will not go into much detail, it identifies the key issues you should be aware of as a SaaS marketer. Whether you are a newbie or an experienced SaaS marketer, you can switch up your results by implementing these essentials.

Also, note that this is not an exhaustive list of SaaS marketing essentials, but it is a strong way to start. Without wasting time, let’s get to it!

#1 – Starting with A Value Proposition

Before thinking about marketing tactics, including campaigns, websites, or branding, nailing down your value proposition and messages is essential. You have to be clear on who you’re selling to, the problems you’re solving, and why they should pay you for your product. Ensure you capture these answers in a few concise and compelling paragraphs and consistently use the messages

#2 – Measuring What Works and What Doesn’t

Develop a mechanism for checking the performance of your marketing programs. You must know the individual campaigns driving leads and new customers and those worth the investment. You should also become familiar with customer acquisition cost, long-term customer value, and other essential SaaS business metrics. For a SaaS business, marketing will most likely be one of the most significant ongoing expenses. Furthermore, when making decisions, it is best not to rely on guesswork or anecdotes

#3 – Marketing More Than the Software

Service is part of SaaS, and it is essential always to remember this. Apart from marketing the software, it would be best if you also marketed all your deliverables with the subscription. Your deliverables should include the help with implementation and training and support. These elements are essential to the audience that usually adopts the product without their internal IT department’s support. Furthermore, buyers are interested in how you will help them and how to get the most from their investment.

#4 – Being Patient with Your Prospects

It is essential to remember that your prospective buyers have day jobs. Therefore, they can’t use all their time to evaluate and purchase the software. They usually handle this task while managing other responsibilities, including HR, marketing, accounting, or finance. Consequently, although they may check through your website or view a demo, an urgent priority requiring their attention in ten minutes may come up.

Developing a marketing program that keeps you in front of your prospects for an extended period is essential. Then, whenever your prospects are ready and need to fix a problem that your product fixes, you become top of the priority list, making you and your product top of mind.

#5 – Paying Attention to Existing Customers

Churn is detrimental to SaaS companies, killing them. Recovering the cost of acquiring customers after losing the existing ones is difficult. Spending $100 to acquire a customer that pays only $80 in subscription fees before leaving is not affordable.

It is crucial to pay attention to getting your new customers through their first few months of subscription. Then, with effective training and implementation, you can help your customers get off to a good start.

Furthermore, continually update your customers on your latest features, share your best practices, and provide expert guidance. Finally, you need to give as much attention to marketing to existing customers as you market to prospective customers.

#6 – Avoiding Bad Customers

The term “bad customer” sounds contradictory, especially to a young company struggling to gain traction. Therefore, you may ask how a customer who pays money can be a bad thing?

Let’s explain how. Having a customer that doesn’t fit your target market drags your SaaS business model from a consistent and scalable one. These customers will ask for additional features that are most likely on your product development roadmap. They may also ask for special support terms and non-standard deployment efforts.

Unfortunately, the SaaS business does not work this way or successfully. Developing, marketing, selling, and supporting a relatively standard solution is essential. You should always resist the temptation of accommodating customers that don’t fit if you are genuinely committed to building a SaaS business.

Conclusively,

The SaaS business is not a joke. Therefore, it is essential to know the basics before starting your marketing campaign. Because this article discusses the six essentials of SaaS marketing, we hope you can incorporate these tips into your SaaS marketing.

Ensure you start with a value proposition and know the metrics that work and don’t work for you. Furthermore, it is best to market everything you offer and be patient with your prospects. As much as your prospects are essential, you also have to pay attention to your existing customers and avoid customers that do not align with your SaaS objectives as much as possible.