A Decorated Year for Navotar, Dubbed “Best Ease of Use” and “Best Value” and More for Its Fleet Management Software

Navotar, one of the industry leading vehicle management software systems has won the awards for the “Best Ease of Use 2021” and “Best Value 2021” from Capterra.

Capterra is a software research platform which helps business owners decide the best software application that’s suitable for their requirements.

It didn’t stop with just two awards for 2021. Navotar was also granted three other awards by Software Advice and GetApp.

Software Advice, a company that provides advisory services, research, and user reviews on software applications for businesses, dubbed Navotar “Best Customer Support for 2021.”

GetApp, a platform that helps compare and evaluate different software applications and check specific characteristics of software systems, honored Navotar with the title “Best functionality and features.”

“These awards bestowed on Navotar are a testament to all the hard and focused work that was contributed by Navotar’s dedicated team,” says Rafael Mazzeo, VP and Managing Director. “The team at Navotar is committed to providing the best of products and services in the coming years.”