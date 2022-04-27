“Ab India Banega Smart” with the launch of Micromax IN 2c smartphone

New Delhi, April 2022: Micromax Informatics Ltd, India’s indigenous mobile and consumer electronics brand today announced the launch of its latest smartphone – IN 2c, ‘Ab India Banega Smart’ in the budget smartphone category. With a focus on ‘high-performance’, the IN 2c is powered by Unisoc T610 Octa Core processor with 1.8 GHz speed, improving efficiency by 30%. Fusing the best of both worlds where performance meets design, it has an 6.52″ HD+ Drop-Notch display with a 1600:720 crisp resolution, giving its users a life-like experience coupled with a sophisticated craftsmanship.

Underlining its commitment to offer quality products with uniquely concocted design, the smartphone comes with Arm Cortex-A75 and -A55 CPUs. The Arm G52 class graphics processor gives a highly responsive non-stop experience that is further enhanced by the 12nm Octa-core CPU ensuring a powerful experience. It comes with an 8 MP dual AI rear camera with 30 FPS frame rate. For the selfie lovers, the 5 MP front camera offers face beauty mode, Night mode and portrait mode among others to capture one’s best moments. The smartphone has 3 in 1 slot (2 SIM card slots & 1 Dedicated SD card slot).

The smartphone is available in two colors namely – Brown & Silver, with 3GB + 32GB in-built storage that is expandable upto 250GB. and will go on sale on Flipkart from 1st May 2022.

Speaking on the launch announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “In today’s digitally fast-paced world, smartphones have become an inseparable and essential product in our lives. Today’s consumers are looking for an affordable yet extremely powerful “no-hang” smartphone. The new set of digital experience/applications available through the google ecosystem have seamlessly entered the digital lifestyle of the Indian consumer and indeed the consumer is looking forward to a smartphone which can effortlessly handle the said usage. The launch of IN 2c is our reflection on these prevailing trends to ensure a seamless fusion of exemplary design & extremely powerful performance that collectively creates a wholesome experience for our consumers without burning a hole in their pockets.”

Micromax IN 2c – ‘Ab India Banega Smart’

Conceptualized & executed with perfection, the IN 2c has latest connectivity features like Dual VoWifi, Dual VoLte, Wi-Fi Band (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth V5.0. The super-performance smartphone comes in a memory variant of 3GB + 32GB RAM that is expandable upto 250GB, ensuring abundant storage on the smartphone. The device comes with 3 in 1 slots (2 SIM card slots & 1 Dedicated SD card slot).

Manufactured in India & fired by a 5000 mah battery, IN 2c also comes with a 10W Type-C, fast charger in-the-box. Built with superior technology, the IN 2c has an 8 MP dual AI rear camera with a f\1.8 aperture and auto HDR. It also has a 5 MP front camera to capture selfies that allows users to click pictures with sharper details. The IN 2c boasts of a 6.52” drop-notch display, 1600:720 pixel screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

With a weight of 198 grams makes the powerful IN 2c smartphone a lightweight, easy-to-use and the preferred choice of customers in the segment.