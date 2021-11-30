Acer Launches new line of Air Purifiers with 4-In-1 HEPA Filter: Acerpure Cool C2 and Acerpure Pro P2

New Delhi: ACER, the leading consumer technology brand, today unveiled two new air purifiers in India – acerpure cool C2 and acerpure pro P2. A new line of smart air purifiers that takes control of air quality with a 4-in-1 HEPA filter which removes harmful viruses, bacteria, allergens and pollutants from your room making your home a safer place.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “The ongoing pandemic has raised awareness about the quality of the air we breathe and ways to stay healthy. We have introduced new technologies and products that ensure the best air quality, comfort, and energy efficiency. Through this launch, we aim to provide clean air through our technology. Also, we shall continue to introduce new technology solutions, which fall in line with our mission to lead and contribute to every community that we operate in. The new line of products is carefully designed to address the current situation and improve the quality of life.”

With the rising number of respiratory diseases, consumers are concerned about the quality of the environment in which we live and have made air purifiers a vital product for your indoors. The new Acerpure Pro and Acerpure cool caters to the need for safe air to breath with advanced filtration technology and smart features which adds to the convenience.

2–in-1 Air Circulator and Purifier

The Acerpure Cool circulates filtered fresh air around the home with the help an advanced air circulator

4-in-1 HEPA Filter, Four-layer Protection

The product takes control of air quality with the 4-in-1 HEPA filter and eliminates up to 99% of airborne bacteria, 99.97% of ultrafine dust, PM1.0, and allergies. This helps in maintaining a clean and healthy indoor environment.

Against Viruses with HEPA Plus+

Acerpure Pro P2 and Acerpure cool C2 are designed to effectively eliminate 99.99% bacteria3, 99% coronavirus (229E)1, and 99% influenza A (H1N1)2 virus activity. The HEPA Plus+ has been certified by the 3rd party research center.

Distant Spiral Air Flow & Easy Swinging

The purifiers and circulators effortlessly control the direction of your airflow with 90 degrees up and downswing and 80 degrees left to right oscillation. It quietly circulates clean air up to 12 meters.

10 million Negative Ions: Effective Purification

The effective purification system in Acerpure Pro and Acerpure Cool fills the home with a high concentration of negative ions and captures ultrafine dust and PM1.0 keeping the customer happy and healthy.

Smart Sensor & LCD Display

The consumer can be at ease as the air quality and gas sensor regulate the purifier speed automatically and the LCD displays real-time air quality data.

Low Energy, High-Performance

With a DC motor, the purifier and circulator provide high performance of purification at a low energy cost.

Quite Mode

The new line of products comes with technology that reduces noise, combining that with a turned-off display makes for the perfect environment for a good night’s sleep.

Safety Lock

The safety lock feature on the purifier keeps you at peace and not worrying about the mistaken touch by children and pets.

High-Efficiency Purification

The acerpure pro delivers filtered fresh air of breath through day and night without worrying you about pollution or dust.

Pricing and Availability

Acerpure cool C2 and Acerpure pro P2 can be purchased from the company’s online store and various other ecommerce platform Amazon. IT will also be available on Acer Exclusive stores across cities.

Footnote

1Removes over 99% of Coronavirus

*Tested on HEPA Plus+ Filter by independent lab for HCoV-229E in compliance with ISO 18184: 2019 (E)

2. 2Removes over 99% of Influenza A virus*

*Tested on HEPA Plus+ Filter by independent lab for H1N1: A/PR/8/34 in compliance with ISO 18184: 2019 (E)

3. 3Antibacterial rate of over 99.99%*

*Tested on HEPA Plus+ Filter by independent lab for E Coli ASI.90 in compliance with GB 21551.2-2010 Appendix B

