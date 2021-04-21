Acer launches Spin 7 – India’s first 5G enabled laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform

Hyderabad, 21st April 2021: ACER, one of the leading global PC brands, today unveiled its first-ever 5G enabled convertible laptop Spin 7 in India that offers incredible performance and connectivity, supporting both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies. Powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, the laptop sports a 360-degree hinge that allows users to flexibly switch the screen to comfortably read or typing a document in clamshell mode or taking notes on the device’s touchscreen mode. At just 1.4 kg light and 15.9 mm thin, the device features a stylish magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis for a sleek, professional look. The new Spin 7 delivers up to multi-day battery life without reaching for a power cord. With Windows Hello, users can instantly access Windows 10 devices using fingerprint for added security and convenience.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are excited to launch our first-ever laptop on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform in India, which enables excellent productivity and portability with multi-day battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, and beyond. An Always On, Always Connected laptop specially designed to deliver a cutting-edge experience keeping up with the modern work-from-anywhere lifestyle, the Acer Spin 7 is a truly future-ready laptop.”

“Now more than ever, laptops have become the quintessential device for personal usage and remote working. At Qualcomm Technologies, we design innovative technologies that enable leading experiences on 5G connectivity. Our collaboration with Acer to engineer an always connected, 5G-enabled laptop with extreme battery life is a step towards achieving our vision of powerful, secured, and efficient PCs that push the industry forward for global PC users. We are proud that our powerful Snapdragon compute platforms enable 5G future-ready, high-performing laptops that offer great reliability and speed across a wide spectrum of personal and enterprise applications.” said Rajen Vagadia, VP and President, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

Productivity from anywhere:

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform brings the best of the smartphone to premium ultrathin fanless laptops; with powerful performance and leading efficiency to advance Always On, Always Connected PC experiences. In addition to superior performance and multi-battery life, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G supports up to multi-gigabit connectivity speeds with 5G and connectivity, premium camera and audio capabilities, enterprise-grade security, and AI accelerated experiences. These features will help you connect, create, and communicate from virtually anywhere.

Connect Anywhere:

The new Spin 7 laptop utilizes the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform which supports 5G connectivity across both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies. The speed, low-latency, and independence offered by 5G connectivity mean that the Spin 7 can keep up with the demands of modern work life. As remote work becomes the new norm and workforces become spread out, high-speed 5G connectivity allows users to stay connected for effective productivity on-the-go.

Maximum Portability:

The Spin 7 is a 14-inch convertible laptop designed for modern mobile professionals featuring a magnesium-aluminum alloy body that measures just 1.4 kg and 15.9 mm thin, with a display which covers 100% of the sRGB gamut allowing for vivid and sharp colors. Acer’s 360-degree hinge design lets users use the laptop in multiple modes including tent and tablet mode for the best experience as per application.

More than a Day’s Use:

Spending all day on the move requires a long battery-life, and a 56WH battery along with the leading efficiency of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, the Spin 7 is capable of lasting for up to 29-hours – powering your work and entertainment experiences for extended use!

Antimicrobial Solutions for a Safer Computing Experience:

The touch screen is covered by a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass. A BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard, touchpad, and surrounding surface is demonstrated to show a reliably high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.

Authentic Writing Experience:

The Spin 7 chassis also has an Acer Active Stylus, a rechargeable stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users an authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device’s touch screen.

Protection You Can Trust:

The new Spin 7 sports Windows 10 Pro that includes built-in protections for data, equipment, and people, securing business information and personal identities even on lost or stolen devices. With Windows Hello, users can instantly access Windows 10 devices using fingerprint, which makes it easier and safer to sign into a PC.

Pricing and Availability:

Spin 7 featuring Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G is available from Rs 1,34,999/- on Acer Exclusive store, Acer Online Store and other partner stores.