Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3060 and 3070 GPUs Launched in India

Bengaluru, 19th April 2021: Acer, the global PC brand today announced the launch of the its Predator Helios 300 laptop in India equipped with octa-core Intel® Core™ i7 mobile gaming processors and comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs for an outstanding combination of high-performance gaming experience.

Acer’s Predator Helios 300 offers the best all-round performance when it comes to gaming. Starting at just Rs. 1,19,999, this slim gaming dynamo can tackle the most demanding games with ease. The slim form-factor packs a punch under the hood with best-in-class hardware including up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a blazing fast upto 240Hz IPS display with 3ms response time for smooth gaming, and 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning. Laptop offers plenty of high speed storage to fill up from your game library. Also, it comes with proprietary cooling solutions with 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans for high-efficient cooling while gaming or for consistent performance under high workload.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “Our newest Helios 300 gaming laptops powered by the NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards are all set to redefine gaming experience in the Indian market. With our latest offering, we aim to elevate their gaming experience further and offer unbeatable features at this price for serious gamers who wants to take their gaming to the next level. The laptop offers the perfect blend of high-performance hardware, beautiful crisp fast refreshing screen, ergonomic design for long hours of gaming with outstanding audio. We are proud to bring this to our Indian gaming audience.”

POWER TO DOMINATE

The Predator Helios 300 has the power to dominate any game with top-of-the-line hardware using the New Octa-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with the 2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores & 3rd Generation Tensor Cores powered NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics card backed by upto 32GB fast DDR4 RAM gives gamers plenty of power to play AAA titles with ease.

LESS LATENCY, MORE VICTORY:

With Killer’s E2600 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0, gamers have all the tools that need to clear out the online competition. Gamers deserve the low latency and reliable connection that only Killer networks can provide.

DTS: X® ULTRA:

Turn any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360° surround sound system – enabling users to experience favorite movies, music, and games with real-world spatial sound. This creates a wide expansive sound stage centered on the listener with improved harmonics for both mono and stereo.

4TH GEN AEROBLADE™ 3D TECHNOLOGY:

All Predator laptops utilize custom-engineered cooling technology. The latest generation’s new design reduces noise while increasing airflow – allowing gamers to maximise performance, no matter the task. And when the going gets hot, Predator CoolBoost™ gets going. Fan speeds increase based on generated heat, keeping critical areas continually cooled.

LET’S GO BESPOKE:

The 4-zone RGB customized keyboard uses its own Predator typeface, has see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD, and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense™. Our custom utility app allows you to monitor your system, overclock, customize RGB preferences and much more.

PORTS APLENTY:

Plug all peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0, MiniDP, and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 support.

MASTER YOUR PLAY:

Planet9 is an eSports platform unlike any other – filled with a community of like-minded gamers, from the aspiring eSports athlete all the way to the diehard professional. Learn from experienced coaches, meet and match up with gamers of similar skill, or can form their own team.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Helios 300 will be available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store and Flipkart starting from Rs 119999.