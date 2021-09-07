Addverb Technologies takes Made-In-India Robots to the world

New Delhi, 7th September 2021: Addverb Technologies, the leading Robotics and Automation company in India, is further expanding its presence across the markets of Europe, Singapore, and Australia. This strategic initiative stems from increased demand for robotics and automation solutions in the global market. The Global Robotics Market was valued at USD 27.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 74.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.45%, during the period of 2021-2026.

Established in June 2016, Addverb has seen a meteoric rise and clocked an approximate revenue of around 27 Million USD in FY 2020-21. They inaugurated a state of the art manufacturing facility, “Bot-Valley” which also houses a well-equipped R&D facility at Noida in March 2021. The company has one of the widest Robotic and Automation product portfolio in the whole world and has more than 100 customers including the likes of Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Future Supply Chain, Marico etc.

Commenting on the global expansion plans, Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb Technology says, “We are glad to announce that we are taking Addverb Technologies global in the international robotics and automation marketplace. With this expansion, we aim to fully exploit the potential across the European, Australian, Asian and American markets, providing an end-to-end product portfolio powered by AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision & IoT which will streamline warehousing and factory operations and will help customers create warehouses with higher levels of efficiency, accuracy and flexibility”

Retailers and consumer facing companies globally are looking at Automation and the complexity of their operations are making the traditional solutions available in the market obsolete. Addverb is looking to fill this space with its customizable hardware and modular software. They have deployed a host of innovative warehouse robotic solutions with anchor customers across different sectors like FMCG, Retail, E-Commerce, Fashion & Lifestyle, 3PL etc. in India. Their products have helped businesses to scale up fast and run operations in a smooth manner especially at the time of Covid. With complete control on hardware and software, they have been able to customize their products to meet the varied needs of customers across different sectors. The company has created a very powerful software platform, “Mobinity”, a warehouse control system that helps in integrating different automation products in a single warehouse. Not only is the software highly modular but also hardware agnostic and can be integrated with any product. With the state of the art manufacturing facility, they have the capability to deliver more than 50,000 robots of different types in a year and can deliver a large scale highly automated warehouse within four months. They have also deployed a Micro-Fulfilment Centre for a leading E-commerce company based out of India. Their extensive experience in automating warehouses from 2000 Sq. Ft. (Micro-Fulfillment Centre) to 10 Lakh Sq. Ft. (Mega Distribution Centres) helps them to create a unique mix of technology solutions which are one of their kind in the whole world.

“We have already deployed some very innovative solutions for customers in India and have solved their pain points in warehousing operations with a mix of robust & customizable hardware and agile & intelligent software. We understand that any automation solution requires extensive handholding of the customer in the initial stages and we have built that human touch in our processes to ensure the deployment is successful. We will create a global service team which will remain with the customer long after our solutions have been deployed.,” Kumar adds.

The company is fueled by the power of its robust R&D and intellectual properties. They have obtained 12 patents & 10 designs and are planning to file for another 20 patents in the next three months. They have worked on complex research problems with institutes like IIT Delhi and aim to establish an innovation lab in US and Europe with the aim to create a global workforce based out of different parts of the world. The company will also open an office in US in the next couple of months.

In line with the increase in digitization and heavy adoption of technology in the industries like e-commerce, health, aviation, food and technology, fashion, grocery, retail, third party logistics, pharmaceuticals, and auto components, Addverb Technology has introduced many products to provide automation and robotics solutions for various industries. Some of their products include AMRs (Dynamo), Sorting Robot (Zippy), Robo-Shuttle (Veloce), Carton Shuttle (Quadron), Pallet Shuttle (Cruiser), ASRS (Multi-Pro), Pick-To-Light (Rapido) and cutting software like Warehouse Control System (Mobinity), Warehouse Management System (Optimus), Robot Fleet Management Software (Legion) and Pick-By-Voice (Khushi)