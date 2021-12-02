AEXLAB and METADROP Announce 1000 Guests Miami Party for Live Auction NFT Drop

Miami, FL, Dec 2 — AEXLAB, a Miami-based technology company whose main focus is on developing virtual reality from the ground up, is preparing to drop their VAILIENS NFTs on Metadrop. The drop will be preceded by an upscale preview event during Art Basel in Miami.

Art Basel is taking place on December 2-4, 2021, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Well-known galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa show their best pieces from the best of Modern and contemporary art, as well as new and rising talent. Paintings, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, and editioned works will be on display in the main exhibition hall.

The VAILIENS NFT Preview Event will take place at Faena Forum Miami Beach on November 29th, Monday, from 7pm until past midnight. Speakers at the event include METADROP’s co-founders and well known influencers Loomdard with his 250K followers on Twitter and Psyopcop as well as Jonathan Ovadia who is the Founder and CEO of AEXLAB. Naturally, cryptocurrency is accepted to buy tickets and there will be an open bar. Media, influencers and wassie holders can RSVP at rsvp@aexlab.com.

The VAILIENS NFTs are part of VAIL VR which is an online multiplayer gunplay and combat game focused on delivering a groundbreaking tactical virtual reality experience where teams of players work together to achieve victory. VAILIENS are AI-generated 3D virtual pets within the VAIL universe that are minted for players on the blockchain. They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and each VAILIEN is designed to be a loyal pet to the player as well as respond to the touch and command of the player’s avatar in the game.

With time, the VAILIENs gain new abilities as well as grant players who own them exclusive privileges within the game’s environment. Some of the perks of owning a VAILIEN include access to VAIL’s Alpha and Beta testing opportunities as well as access to VAIL’s social club, where devoted players in the VAIL community get to have close contact with VAIL’s developers and influence further development of the game with their feedback.

Each VAILIEN is fully tradeable, and there is a fixed supply of just 8,888. Out of the maximum supply, 6,000 VAILIENS will be minted via live auction a day after the preview, on Nov 30th, and the remaining NFTs will be reserved for early backers of the VAIL VR world.

Launched in 2015, AEXLAB has so far managed to surpass its crowdfunded goal of $2 million, as seen with the participation of over 1600 investors on StartEngine.

About AEXLAB

Founded in 2015, Miami-based AEXLAB is a virtual reality technology studio leveraging the latest technologies to create all-new and immersive experiences. AEXLAB is currently developing VAIL VR – a competitive tactical first-person VR-shooter combining cutting-edge virtual reality technologies with social gaming and blockchain technologies.