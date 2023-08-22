AI Takes Centre Stage at the 12th Edition Of TiE Delhi-NCR’s India Internet Day

New Delhi (INDIA), August 22, 2023: TiE Delhi-NCR, a leading organization fostering entrepreneurship nationally, is all set to host the 12th Edition of India Internet Day (iDay2023), a premier event that brings together the brightest minds of the tech industry. Scheduled for August 24th, 25th and 29th 2023, the event will take place across India’s leading startup hubs – Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Bhubaneswar respectively.

iDay is part of TiE Delhi-NCR’s commitment to nurture an ecosystem where technopreneurs and investors converge to drive India’s tech landscape forward. This year iDay 2023 themed AI Powered India: Vision & Reality, aims to unlock AI’s immense possibilities and potential for our nation.

iDay will delve into how AI is shaping the future of India as it revolutionizes customer experiences, optimizes processes, and drives business outcomes for startups and established companies while driving economic growth. With AI at the forefront, the 12th Edition of India Internet Day aims to highlight discussions, propel innovation, and cultivate collaborations which will definitely shape the future of India’s tech landscape.

The exceptional line up of speakers for the event includes institution builders, leading tech like entrepreneurs, nation’s top investors and policy makers. Expert panels will feature luminaries like Priyank Kharge-Hon’ble Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt of Karnataka | Bhavish Aggarwal – Co-Founder, Ola Cabs & Ola Electric| Rana Barua- Group CEO, Havas India| Vani Kola – MD, Kalaari Capital | Ankur Warikoo – Founder, WebVeda | Priyanka Gill – Group Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO – Good Media Co |Peyush Bansal – Co-Founder & Chief Executive & People Officer, Lenskart | Deep Kalra – Founder & Chairman, MakeMyTrip |Rajan Anandan – MD, Peak XV Partners & Surge |Asish Mohapatra – Co-Founder & CEO, OfBusiness & Oxyzo |Anshoo Sharma – Co-Founder & CEO , Magicpin & many more.

Talking about iDay 2023, Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR, said, “After a successful debut in 2012 hosted by TiE Delhi-NCR, India Internet Day has grown from being relevant to indispensable for stakeholders across the ecosystem.

Last year, India Internet Day (#iDay) expanded to 2 cities – Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR connecting the two startup capitals of the country. It is significant that Bhubaneswar is the next stop in this expansion. TiE Delhi-NCR is delighted to collaborate with TiE Bangalore and TiE Bhubaneswar to bring iDay to the 3 startup Hub.

This year’s event promises to ignite conversations about AI, innovation, and responsible growth. We are thrilled to provide a platform where game-changers can unite to shape the trajectory of India’s tech future.”

iDay 2023 provides an unrivalled platform to connect with the who’s who of the internet industry in India at more than one level. It is an opportunity for founders to connect with visionary leaders and trailblazing startups to learn and foster meaningful collaborations and partnerships. Startup founders get an opportunity to mingle with potential investors, and collaborators, with initiatives like Bank on Breakfast, Lunch with Leaders & Lunch with Investors. What’s more, this year select groundbreaking AI startups from India stand a chance to pitch their tech and disruptive solutions as part of an electrifying showcase.

The Conference is supported by Startup India, Havas Media Network India, PeakXV, Microsoft, Vaco Binary Semantics, SAP, AWS, Lufthansa, CRED, STPi and State Govt.of Odisha.