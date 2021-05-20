Airmeet Innovates in The World Of Hybrid Events With The Launch Of Its Mobile App

Bangalore, India, 20th May, 2021 – Airmeet, the modern and immersive virtual events platform, announces the release of the Airmeet mobile app. With the launch of the mobile app, Airmeet forges ahead in bringing hybrid and on-the-go experiences into the virtual events space.

“The Airmeet App is one of our critical investments to make digital events accessible to a wider untethered audience. We intend to provide a unified interaction layer for the digital event experiences.”, explains Lalit Mangal, Co-founder, Airmeet. “We envision an event experience where mobile attendees are seamlessly connected to the event, are allowed to continuously engage with speakers, and participate in the event anytime, anywhere. We want virtual experiences to be absolutely frictionless and ubiquitous.”

Available for both Android and iOS, the app facilitates single click event entry, dynamic event reminders, and enhanced engagement avenues between the on-stage panelists and attendees.

The app opens a powerful channel for increased attendee participation. Organizers can now make their events more engaging and meaningful, and expand customer reach.

“Our app will evolve to achieve our goal of delivering a systematic ‘Year long engagement’. The app will allow event organizers to start engaging their participants even before and after the event”.

The mobile app is soon expected to strengthen its networking capabilities to make networking much more easier and comfortable for participants.

About Airmeet:

Airmeet is an all-in-one virtual events platform for event organizers, marketers, community builders, and enterprises that is suitable for a variety of event formats, across industries and scalable for all organization sizes. Founded in 2019 by IIT alumni & ex-CommonFloor executives Lalit Mangal, Manoj Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Jasti, Airmeet’s scalable platform supports a variety of event formats including fairs, expos, meetups, workshops, summits, town halls.

Airmeet is currently a 300+ person remote-first team based out of six countries. Airmeet has raised $15M+ in venture capital from Sequoia Capital India, Accel India, Redpoint Ventures US, Venture Highway, Global Founders Capital and some marquee angels.

Please find the link for the application:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/airmeet/id1531781129

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=airmeet.juloa.com&hl=en_IN&gl=US