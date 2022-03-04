Airrchip helping companies disrupt business model with cloud-first, AI-driven strategy

Bangalore, 4th March 2022: Believing in constant innovation as the only way to gain a competitive edge, Airrchip with its cloud-first, AI-driven strategy is helping companies to disrupt business models in a fast-transforming world. With co-creation and co-innovation, it is helping customers to continuously leverage and apply new and innovative services into their business; launch products and service faster; deliver omni-channel experience for customers; and quickly respond to market and technology shifts, without creating unnecessary operational complexity.

Mr. Jay Ranjeet Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Airrchip said, “Through cloud-native development, we enable capability and disruption that can help organisations to reduce costs, become more efficient, improve agility, drive innovation by tapping into cutting-edge technology, and create new business models. Additionally, the cloud-first strategy can go a long way in enabling companies to improve customer experiences and foster loyalty. This approach helps in driving higher profits by increasing customer value and creating new revenue streams.”

Airrchip applies lean methodologies to help enterprises to transform their innovation agendas and product maps into a minimum viable product that they can offer to their customers. This allows the users to scale fast with accelerated product or feature releases. With this approach, the enterprises understand their customer’s behaviour towards the product through the build-measure-feedback loop and work in an agile process to continuously keep improving the product innovation. Also, it brings in subject matter expertise in specific domains in building highly scalable apps for large financial institutions , retail e-commerce and healthcare enterprises .

The company develops apps or platforms using the principles of a well-architected framework of cloud-native application. This helps in focusing on delivering operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimisation. The new age companies with this gain better insights into the operations and they continuously improve supporting processes and procedures.

As per Airrchip, digital adoption in India is on a meteoric rise and the opportunities are huge. Data as an asset generated out of Indian markets will be far more in multi-fold value than 5 trillion. According to it, data is now a currency that can be exchanged or traded in return for great hyper personalised value-added services for the users .

“With rapid digitalisation, AI-driven hyper personalised banking services can be offered to both urban and rural population by democratizing the access to low-cost banking & financial services to large masses. Also, this can help in solving supply chain-related problems to make business processes insightful and better operations. Additionally, telecoms can become one-stop shop for empowering SMEs and MSMEs with digital solutions to run business operations seamlessly over the cloud. Moreover, remote patient services in the form of caregiver apps/platforms and mobile healthcare can be offered to end users at scale through cloud native technologies at low cost,” said Mr. Jay Ranjeet Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Airrchip.

About Airrchip: Airrchip is a technology services startup that builds enterprise applications for global enterprises . They use the cloud-first strategy to develop highly scalable apps and platforms for our customers in industries such as BFSI/Fintech, Retail E-commerce & Cross-domain startups.

Airrchip specializes in 4 key areas in its services offerings as End-to-End Product Engineering, Enterprise Digital Transformation, Team-as-a-Service & Product Integration Partnerships.

With their past engagements, they drive experience in working with customers not just in India but also in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore & Australia and have had the opportunity to build apps & platforms for large enterprises such as Deloitte Consulting US, Atos Worldline, Future Group, Go Markets, UPL, Boiron, Amazon Audible & many more.