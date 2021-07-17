Airtel Business and Cisco launch next-gen SD-WAN connectivity solutions for enterprises

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, and Cisco today announced the launch of next-gen connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco’s SD-WAN technology.

The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate their digital transformation to serve their customers in a connected world. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure at a fast clip while adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization.

The Airtel Intelligent VPN solution offering comes with Cisco SD-WAN’s full functionality, including intelligent dynamic routing, optimized cloud connectivity, and visibility into applications and performance to its large customer base across India.

Cisco SD-WAN Connect any user to any application with integrated capabilities for Multicloud, Security, Unified Communications, and application optimization- all on SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) enabled architecture. This solution leverages the experience and expertise of Airtel Business and Cisco in building highly secure next-generation networks that offer cost-effective, on-demand connectivity to customers. Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes with a wider range of connectivity solutions.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said, “Secure and on-demand connectivity is a key requirement for businesses in today’s digital-first environment. We are happy to deepen our long-standing partnership with Cisco to serve this requirement by bringing together the strengths of both the companies. Our partnership is aligned towards a future of agile and digitalized businesses, supporting them with the infrastructure required to create the best user experiences. We believe that this will further fortify our position in India and help us enhance the customer journey with innovative solutions. Royal Enfield, Panasonic, and Connaught Plaza Restaurants (McDonald’s Licensee – North & East India) are some of the businesses that have already opted for Airtel-Cisco’s SD-WAN solution to transform their network infrastructure.”

Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India and SAARC said, “In the emerging low-touch economy, what can be delivered digitally, will be delivered digitally. In response, businesses are focusing on catalyzing their network transformation to drive agility, support extensive automation, and improve customer experiences. Through this partnership with Airtel Business, we bring the most relevant and secure connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises and help them cement their place in the digital future.”