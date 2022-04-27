Akamai launches new products to power and protect life online

Bengaluru, India – April 27, 2022 — Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, this week announces a series of new products and updates to existing products across its security and compute product lines. The announcements include Akamai’s entry into the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market with the launch of Linode Managed Database, the launch of Audience Hijacking Protector, and a host of other new features for developers and cybersecurity professionals.

“This week’s product announcements and updates are all about one thing: powering and protecting life online,” said Ari Weil, global vice president of product marketing at Akamai. “We rely on internet services more than ever, and at Akamai we’re proud to offer our customers the tools to help deliver digital experiences quickly and safely. We are particularly pleased to launch Linode Managed Database, the first product in our new compute range, giving our customers access to a broader range of tools no matter their computing workload, and making Akamai the world’s most distributed compute platform, from cloud to edge.”

Linode Managed Database

Linode Managed Database simplifies database deployment, helping developers reduce risk, increase efficiency, and minimize the complexity that comes with manual management of production database clusters.

Managed databases have been the most requested product by Linode customers. The launch of Linode Managed Database service marks Akamai’s first product launch in its compute line of business following its acquisition of Linode in March of this year, reinforcing its mission to develop the world’s most powerful and distributed compute platform from cloud to edge.

At launch, Akamai will offer Linode Managed Database for MySQL in all of Linode’s 11 global data centers, with support for PostgreSQL, Redis, and MongoDB to follow in the second quarter of 2022. With each supported managed database, customers can take advantage of features such as flat-rate pricing, security and recovery measures, flexible deployment options, and high availability cluster options.

Audience Hijacking Protector and other security features

Audience Hijacking Protector is a new solution designed for online businesses to maximize revenue opportunities and minimize marketing fraud in the buying journey. As the pace of online retail increases, security teams for online brands are facing a new widespread, customer-side phenomenon. Known as audience hijacking, retailers are grappling with a growing problem where unauthorized ads and pop ups lure shoppers away from online stores – disrupting customer experiences and leading to lost revenue.

Akamai also unveiled several new application security features designed to help organizations defend customers from threats across all online environments, including internet browsers, mobile applications, during API interactions, and at the edge.

Workflow improvements for developers with EdgeWorkers

With more and more computing workloads moving to the edge, Akamai is making several improvements to its EdgeWorkers product, which enables development teams to leverage the Akamai network for creating microservices and accessing secure and fast-acting computation at the edge.

Akamai is making it easier for developers to build, execute and debug EdgeWorkers functions through new integrations, higher resource tier limits, and support for customers using Standard TLS. The new Hello Akamai! prototyping sandbox environment is now available for anyone interested in trying EdgeWorkers.