Ambrane launches their first Smart Glasses, available on their website, priced for Rs. 4999/

New Delhi, 12th September 2022: Ambrane, a leading Mobile Accessories brand, launches its first Smart Glasses (Audio Sunglasses) in Wearables – ‘Glares’, priced at Rs. 4999/-. Glares, promises a smart new Audio experience through a revolutionary guided audio design. It’s time to switch to glasses with a stereo touch! Designed with square & rounded frames the product is available on & comes in black colour.

Ambrane Glares have built-in hidden speakers that can be controlled via multi-functional touch controls mounted on the temple of the glasses, a MEMS microphone, and HD surround sound that is water resistant thanks to an IPX4 rating. The eyewear integrates audio technology that connects to a smart device via Bluetooth 5.1, so that sound can be transferred to speakers that sit beside the ears. The speakers in the glasses eliminate loud ambient noise, allowing for a fully immersive acoustic experience. Glares promise up to 7 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

The smart glasses feature instant pairing, smart style, and a unique Hall switch technology that connects as soon as the temples are opened. The Glares provide connectivity up to 10 meters away. The eyewear has touch controls that can control a variety of features such as accepting and rejecting calls, controlling playback, and using the voice assistance. The smart glasses are UV400 certified and have interchangeable blue-light filtering transparent lenses. They have an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The glasses are 99.99% UV protected that reduces eye fatigue and protection from eye strain when in use. To ensure clear and seamless vision, the smart glasses include premium clarity and sun glare reduction. The smart glasses comes with a magnetic clip-on to switch lenses from blue light filtering to fashionable, luxury sunglasses.

Ashok Rajpal, Co-Founder & Director of Ambrane India said, “We are excited to introduce our first Smart glasses. Glares uses innovative sound technology and design to pioneer new listening experiences through eyewear. The product combines sound, vision, and style in order to improve a wearer’s everyday experiences and allow them to use accessories as a form of personal expression.”

The stylish smart glasses are designed to fit both Men and women in size & style. The product comes with 365 days warranty against any manufacturing defects.