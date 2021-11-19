Anshul Agrawal becomes the CTO at Branch Personal Finance App

Branch, one of the world’s leading personal finance apps, has elevated Anshul Agrawal to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for its global business.

Anshul has been working in the technology space for over 15 years with extensive experience in technology infra and architecture, security, performance, product, and UI/UX best practices. He is an engineer from IIT Roorkee who left his PhD program at a US university to pursue his interests in the startup world. Anshul has built and mentored highly competent teams for companies like Urban Ladder and Zynga. In his previous role as the Head of Engineering India for Branch International Financial Services, Anshul was responsible for driving engineering strategy, building a world class engineering team, and delivering the best technology powered experiences to customers.

Talking about his new role, Anshul said, “It’s an immense honour to lead the technology charter of Branch International Financial Services. We will continue to work on improving access to world class financial services by working closely with the relevant stakeholders and taking our journey to the next billion customers.”

As the CTO, Anshul’s key responsibilities will include decision making for the overarching technology infrastructure that closely aligns with the organization’s goals, along with working closely with the organization’s engineering staff to innovate and perform everyday operations. He will be responsible for adding value to the current processes by upgrading the current technologies, thereby guiding the company’s future endeavors.

Speaking on the appointment of Anshul as the CTO for the company, Sucheta Mahapatra, Managing Director, Branch India said, “Anshul is a valuable asset to the company. His strategic approach on technology-first growth will enable Branch to scale our services. We at Branch are always focused on advancing our in-house talents to help them explore their potential, thereby providing them opportunities for growth.”