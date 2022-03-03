Appinventiv strengthens mobile presence for leading sportswear brand Adidas

New Delhi, March 3, 2022: Appinventiv, a leading digital transformation company has helped advance the largest sports merchandise brand Adidas’ global presence in more than 3 countries. Appinventiv has teamed up with Adidas to help create an immersive experience on their mobile application, which will be reaching out to more than 1 million people globally. Available on both iOS & android the mobile app was launched with unique customer experiences, elevating experiential online retail and that has enabled Adidas to acquire new users across multiple regions globally. Post the successful completion of the project the application now has more than 2million downloads & based on the insights shared by the brand, Adidas, is in the process of acquiring more than 500K new customers in the middle east region over the next 1 year.

Appinventiv has worked with many reputed brands across industries like Dominos, KFC, Pizza Hut, Krispy Kreme, Asian Bank, IKEA, KPMG, BCG and the likes. They were roped in by Adidas to widen their customer access. The ideal demographics for Adidas are millennials & the brand was eager to unleash its potential to a larger consumer base. And that is what Appinventiv focused on to create a convenient, hassle-free shopping experience for customers on mobile & expand the web-centric brand to mobile through a dedicated application.

Appinventiv helped the sportswear giant with the conceptualization & localization, user flow, designing, app development & deployment. During the entire project, Appinvetiv ensured they abided by the brand’s design system & since the app was to launch in multiple regions the team also streamlined multi-currency & multi-lingual integration.