ARAI inks pact with Micelio Discovery Studio to provide electrification for mobility solutions in the start-up ecosystem

Bengaluru: Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Micelio Discovery Studio (a part of Mobility Pvt. Limited) to encourage developments of indigenous innovative technologies for the e-mobility start-up ecosystem in India. This partnership will not only accelerate their development but will also strengthen it with value-added support within ARAI’s areas of expertise.

This collaboration aims to work on and support a plethora of mobility-related solutions, with an initial emphasis on e-mobility. ARAI shall bring its key expertise in research, testing, validation, evaluation, engineering services and consultation to the table, supporting projects from the component & sub system level to complete integrated solutions. This would address many of the key requirements of the EV & Mobility market, enabling both suppliers and businesses.

While acknowledging this new collaboration, Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Founder and Director, Micelio said, “We foresee tremendous growth and market shifts pertaining to sustainable, smart and innovative mobility solutions in India. Micelio Discovery Studio is enabling EV start-ups to get their solutions to market faster. Through this collaboration, we will be synergising ARAI’s experience, equipment and expertise with agility, energy and passion of the start-ups in Micelio’s network to achieve the goal of ‘Make in India’. This will help transform companies and start-ups into competitive, sustainable and value added businesses that will impact the Indian ecosystem.”

Ms. Ujjwala Karle, Deputy Director Technology Group, ARAI, “Our aim is to support many projects in the ecosystem. To start off with, a few projects are under discussion, however we intend to take things in a brisk yet step-by-step manner, without limiting ourselves on the number of activities we take on. We foresee tremendous growth and market shifts pertaining to sustainable, smart and innovative mobility solutions in India.”

About Micelio

Micelio is a catalyst and enabler of innovation by creating a sustainable mobility ecosystem with a strong EV focus. Micelio has four companies under it – Micelio Fund (a corpus of 140 crore to invest in EV startups), Micelio Studio (incubation space for the startups to collaborate and create products), Lighting Logistics (an EV last mile delivery firm) and Product Company (building a cool EV form factor, with an initial focus on the Indian last-mile solutions).

About ARAI

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), established in 1966, is the leading automotive R&D organization of the country set up by the Automotive Industry with the Government of India. ARAI is an autonomous body with the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India.