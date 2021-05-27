ASUS introduces the world’s first Convertible Gaming Laptop ROG Flow X13 and Zephyrus series

New Delhi 27th May 2021: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the availability of a new lineup featuring the latest AMD Ryzen™ 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors in India. Designed to boost your productivity and take your gaming experience to the next level, the new range of laptops include ROG Flow X13, which comes with a detachable eGPU (XG Mobile) support, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 and ROG Zephyrus G14. Resonating the philosophy of ‘Compact is the new Impact’, the latest gaming lineup offers versatility to the gamers by unlocking various possibilities of the laptop gaming scenarios. These gaming PCs come with the latest and powerful AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS and Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce GPU, bolstering the gaming experience of the consumers. These machines are engineered to give esports players and enthusiasts an uncompromising gaming experience in competitive tournaments.

The flagship ROG Flow X13 hits a perfect balance between power and ultra-portability with the compact 13-inch 1.3 kg chassis. It is the World’s most powerful 13-inch convertible gaming laptop which changes form freely on a slick 360° Ergolift hinge and offers opportunities to use the laptop in various mode as per the need. ROG Flow X13 also comes with a detachable eGPU, XG Mobile, powered with an exclusive PCIe 3.0×8 interface that boosts performance, connectivity, and power delivery. The integrated adaptor and multiple I/O ports makes Flow X13 truly flexible for gamers and ready to make an impact with the compact laptop. Moreover, it comes with an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS processor which features up to 19% more performance than last gen, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, making ROG Flow X13 versatile to meet demanding workloads and multitasking, with tilted 13° for comfortable viewing. However, the XG Mobile version will be available in the coming few months. ROG Flow X13 will be available on Flipkart in the online platform.

As part of the Zephyrus line-up, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is designed to meet the all-rounder needs of the consumers from gaming to content creation and coding. It is made faster with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor and GeForce® RTX™ 3080 GPU. The laptop comes with the built-in ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display making multitasking easy and features optimized apps that enhance your workflow.

Another power-packed laptop of the Zephyrus series, ROG Zephyrus G15 features a sturdy design even machined down to ultrathin sizes, that keeps the chassis lightweight and portable. The durable magnesium-aluminium lid and deck protect the device against bumps and knocks, making it perfect for worry free portability. It features a 180° ErgoLift hinge that opens up more viewing angles than ever. The new Zephyrus G15 edition offers 5% smaller footprint than previous generations enabling an 85% screen-to-body ratio with super slim bezels. The AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS mobile processor and cutting-edge GPUs up to the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 offers the power and speed to maintain reliably high frame rates for a variety of popular games.

ROG Zephyrus G14 on the other hand is an aesthetically designed compact size laptop that easily slips into conventional laptop bags and backpacks. It is the first gaming laptop to integrate a fingerprint sensor and to utilize an SSO power button (single sign on). ROG Zephyrus G14 is also the first ROG laptop to feature an ErgoLift hinge that tilts the keyboard at a more comfortable angle, enhancing cooling. The laptop further comes to life with the AniMe Matrix display, letting you fully express your individuality and creativity with each LED emits a tasteful white glow. It is built on cutting-edge 7nm technology, the AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS mobile processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060.

Commenting on new range of gaming computers, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, “Our new ROG lineup is built on the philosophy to create an impact through innovations that envelop versatility in a compact design. We have introduced many industry-firsts and the flagship ROG Flow X13 is the latest to join the wagon, the most powerful 13-inch convertible gaming laptop. We are confident that the new ROG Flow X13 and ROG Zephyrus laptops will level up the gaming experience of the consumers while boosting productivity through advanced innovations. The laptops received an overwhelming response from the users in the global market and we are now hoping to replicate the experience in India.”

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD said, “Consumers demand ultimate performance and incredible power efficiency for long durations of gaming, content creation and productive tasks. The highly efficient “Zen 3” core architecture has enabled the Ryzen™ 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors to bring desktop class gaming into a lightweight convertible form factor with the new ROG Flow X13. The refreshed ROG Zephyrus series are a result of our combined commitment with ASUS to deliver impactful performance, power and portability with great style.”

Detachable eGPU for gaming flexibility

Flagship ROG Flow X13 laptop comes with a detachable eGPU, XG Mobile. XG Mobile’s exclusive PCIe 3.0×8 interface offers ultra-fast graphic delivery and lower latency than usual eGPU boxes. It comes with an integrated adaptor and multiple I/O ports for true gaming flexibility and power.

Latest NVIDIA and AMD processors

The Flow X13 comes with an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS processor inside, an 8-core, 16-thread processor built on cutting-edge 7nm fabrication technology. The Ryzen™ 9 5900HS processor is up to 19% faster than the last gen. Run the latest games, stream your favorite content, and juggle additional apps anywhere. Paired with a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for high performance even when untethered from the XG Mobile eGPU.

AMD Processors make their way to our Zephyrus Duo 15 SE lineup. Work and play on the cutting-edge with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 GPU. Bolstered by ROG Intelligent Cooling which features a liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU, the Ryzen™ 9 5900HX runs on up to 50W of sustained power when the GPU is active and 90W on its own.

ROG Zephyrus G15 offers two GPU variant while featuring a robust AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS Mobile Processor. It comes with cutting-edge GPUs variants, Nvidia RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6) and Nvidia RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), which offers the power and speed to maintain reliably high frame rates for a variety of popular games.

Zephyrus G14 comes with a formidable 8 cores and 16 threads built on cutting-edge 7nm technology, the AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS mobile processor which is made for multitasking. It features the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 which clocks up to 1382MHz at 60W with ROG Boost. The revolutionary Ampere GPU architecture combines traditional CUDA cores resulting is stunningly realistic lighting effects, from shifting shadows to natural reflections, that enable even deeper immersion in cutting-edge games.

Intelligent cooling technology

The new ROG line-up features the latest ROG Intelligent cooling solution, a total solution for managing thermal output efficiently while achieving the highest possible performance levels. But it doesn’t stop there, as it also focuses on optimizing the daily use of the ROG gaming notebooks for non-performance intensive tasks. By maintaining a fine balance between different aspects of the device, the new generation of ROG device offers a significantly better user experience. ROG Intelligent Cooling solution achieves this ideal efficiency not only by making good thermal hardware, but also by implementing novel software management features.

Hardware Intelligent Cooling Solutions

o Liquid metal compound from Thermal Grizzly increases performance by up to 10% compared to the standard thermal paste. Previously this was only available for Intel based CPUs but is now available for AMD CPUs as well and can decrease CPU temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

o Upgraded Arc Flow fans feature 84 blades shaped to increase airflow by up to 10% and reduce noise by up to 2dB below previous gen designs. Steady airflow reduces turbulence to lower noise and keeps cooling reliable over time.

o Self-cleaning thermal module helps maintain strong cooling performance over time. The upgraded design features shorter anti-dust tunnels that leave up to 5% more space around the fan, improving airflow by up to 15%.

o The dual fans run on 12V power that lets them spin faster, improving airflow compared to typical 5V fans. They draw cool air from the expanding ErgoLift design intake below and vents perforating the chassis above.

Software Intelligent Cooling Solution

There are thermal sensors on the laptop which decide the fan speed intelligently and even completely switching the fans off if they are not required to actively cool the system.

o 0DB Technology – When CPU and GPU temperatures drop below 50°C in the Silent operating mode, the cooling system switches off all fans and dissipates heat passively. This lets you concentrate on important tasks and immerse yourself in movies. If CPU or GPU temperatures increase, the fans automatically switch on again.

o Dynamic Boost 2.0 – Dynamic Boost efficiently switches power between the CPU and GPU, allowing whatever is needed most to be boosted. That means more power for the GPU in games, boosting framerates even higher.

ErgoLift Hinge

The flagship Flow X13 comes with the 360° Ergolift Hinge that opens up opportunities to use the laptop in various mode as per the need. One can easily Lift the lid for work and play. Switch to stand mode to share your screen or tent mode for tight quarters and get improved cooling that lowers processor temperatures by up to 8°C. Clamshell mode offers traditional laptop usage mode. One can further push the screen back to enjoy a touchscreen tablet with active stylus support for drawing and taking notes. Versatility like this makes the ROG Flow X13 a real revolution.

On the other hand, The Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to feature an ErgoLift hinge that tilts the keyboard at a more comfortable angle. The bottom of the display lifts the back of the machine when you open the lid, giving the vents in the base more room to breathe. The design hides part of the lower bezel, too, but in doing so it can impede airflow from the rear exhaust ports. We cut vents into the bottom bezel and widened the distance to rear heatsinks to compensate. It is a delicate balance, because making the gap larger increases the depth of the chassis and makes the hinge more susceptible to downward pressure, requiring a stiffer spring.

The latest edition of Zephyrus G15 also supports a 180° ErgoLift hinge that opens up more viewing angles than ever.

Price and Availability

Model Starting Price (INR) Platforms Availability Zephyrus Flow X13 1,19,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales 26th May Zephyrus Duo 15 SE 2,99,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Flipkart 26th May Zephyrus G15 (2021) 1,37,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales 26th May Zephyrus G14 (2021) 94,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales 26th May

Specifications – ROG Flow X13

Processor Ryzen™ 9 5900HS & Ryzen™ 7 5800HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Panel 13.4″ 16:10 Touch display, UHD IPS 60Hz, 116% sRGB, pantone 4.9mm slim side bezels, Gorilla Glass OR 13.4“ 16:10 Touch display, FHD IPS 120Hz, 100% sRGB, pantone 4.9mm slim side bezels, Gorilla Glass Memory Onboard 2 x 8G LPDDR4X 4266MHz Dual channel Onboard 2 x 16G LPDDR4X 4266MHz Dual channel Storage 1 x M.2 2230 PCIe SSD 512G/1TB Camera HD 720P Webcam Keyboard 1.7mm travel distance/white backlight I/O PORTs 1 x ROG XG Mobile interface (PCIe® 3.0 x8) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 + PD support) 1 x Audio combo jack (mic-in & headphone) 1 x HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support) Network Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 Audio 2 x Speakers + Smart Amp Array microphone Hi Res / Dolby Atmos Battery 62Whr Touchpad Size 104 x 62mm Adapter 100W USB-C 75 x 75 x 28.8mm / 300g Dimension/Weight 299.4 x 222.9 x 15.75 mm / 1.3 kg

Specifications – Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Processor AMD® Ryzen™ 9 5900HX GPU Nvidia RTX 3080 VRAM GDDR6 16GB (115W TGP + 15W Dynamic Boost) TDP CPU 50W + GPU 115W (R9 5900HX, Turbo mode on 54W) Panel (Main) 15.6″ UHD 120Hz 3ms (Adobe 100%) 15.6″ FHD 300Hz 3ms (sRGB 100%) Panel (Second) 14.09″ UHD 60Hz 25ms (sRGB 100%) with touch 14.09″ FHD 60Hz 25ms (sRGB 100%) with touch Memory 32GB DDR4 3200MHz (Dual-Channel) Storage 1TB PCIe G3X4 SSD *2 (RAID 0) I/O PORT 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type C, with PD, DP 1x HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support) 1x Micro SD Card Reader 1x Audio combo jack: Mic-in 1 x RJ45 Audio Speaker x 4 Hi Res, Dolby Atmos Battery 90Whr Adapter 280W (R9)

Specifications – Zephyrus G15

Model GA503QR GA503QM Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS / AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800 HS GPU Nvidia RTX 3070, 8GB GDDR6 (80W TGP + 20W Dynamic Boost) Nvidia RTX 3060, 6GB GDDR6 (80W TGP + 20W Dynamic Boost) Memory Up to 48G DDR4 3200MHz (Dual channel) Storage 2* PCIE SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB Display QHD (2560×1440) IPS 165Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 300nits, 3ms Pantone validated, Adaptive sync Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard White backlight Power key with fingerprint sensor 1.7mm travel distance Silent: Under 30 db WLAN Wifi6 802.11AX (2×2) +BT I/O Ports • 2 x Type-C support USB3.2 Gen 2 and DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 • 2 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type A • 1 x MicroSD ( 312MB/s ) •1 x HDMI 2.0b •1 x 3.5mm combo Audio jack •1 x Kensington Lock •1 x RJ45 Audio up firing tweeter*2, down firing woofer*4 with smart amp 3D mic support 2-way AI Noise Cancelation Dolby Atmos Hi-Res certification Battery 90Whr Adapter 200w Dimensions 355 x 243.5 x 19.9mm Weight 1.9KG

Specifications – ROG Zephyrus G14