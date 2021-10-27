AT & S India receives ELCINA Awards for Excellence in PCB Manufacturing & Exports and Quality

Nanjangud– AT&S India, the country’s only PCB manufacturer with capabilities that can truly support state-of-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, autonomous driving, and miniaturisation applications has won the 46th ELCINA awards for Excellence in PCB Manufacturing & Exports, as well as for Quality separately at the national level. As a 100% India subsidiary of the 1.2 Billion Euro Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, Austria [AT&S AG], and a privileged shortlist by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for electronics component & mobile telephony, AT & S India is also a proud exporter to countries such as USA, Mexico, Germany, Austria, China and more.

AT&S India is the country’s first manufacturer of High Frequency and High Density Interconnect printed circuit boards, which are essential for the true realization of “AatmaNirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India for the world”. These printed circuit boards (PCB) find exclusive application in products ranging from ventilators for Corona patients, pacemakers for cardio requirements to sensor based driverless automobile systems, and robotics & drones and many more. The printed circuit boards manufactured by AT&S India support key global electronic trends in automotive, industrial and medical applications.

The ELCINA award for Excellence in PCB Manufacturing and Exports is conferred in recognition of overall excellence in manufacturing of printed circuit boards along with efforts to increase manufacturing output, investments in technological upgradation and increase in production capacity. AT&S India was adjudged as the winner of First Prize for Excellence in PCB Manufacturing and Exports for the year 2020-21 under the category of large companies by an accomplished panel of eminent experts from both industry and government.

RS Simha, MD & CFO, AT&S India, received the award from the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, Mr Ajay Prakash Sawhney at a glittering function in New Delhi in presence of important industry leaders, policy influencers, and senior government officials including the Joint Secretary, MeitY, Mr Saurabh Gaur.

The ELCINA award for Excellence in PCB Manufacturing and Exports is accorded in strict consideration of parameters based on export of printed circuit boards, rate and consistency of growth in manufacturing revenue, investment in plant & machinery for technology up-gradation and expanding manufacturing capacity, and number of layers of the PCB manufactured along with product complexity. These ECLINA awards are highly respected in the electronics manufacturing industry in India.

AT&S India also received a separate Quality award from ELCINA under the quality management process model contained in ISO 9000 family of standards for large companies.

RS Simha, MD & CFO, AT & S India, said: “ELCINA awards are a testament to the efforts of the AT & S Group to bring the latest technology and manufacturing capabilities for strategic electronics offered by printed circuit boards to India. While the Hon’ble Government of India is reaching out to world technology leaders for growth of strategic electronics manufacturing within the country, one may note with some satisfaction that an existing technology leader from Europe having state-of-art production base in Nanjangud near Mysuru is already catering to premium global supply chains by Making in India for the world. We look forward to doing more and better.”

Santosh Gundapi, MD & COO, AT & S India, observed: “AT & S is the country’s only PCB manufacturer with capabilities that can truly support the entire spectrum of state-of-art microelectronic applications. The offerings range from advanced driver assistance systems; sensor products like radar, lidar, camera, or V-to-X communication as well as E-Mobility / Electric vehicle power supply apparatus for motor systems; everything SMART in building, lighting, manufacturing, transmission, telecommunication infrastructure; power management; robots & drone, and medical diagnostics and imaging systems. We are glad at the recognition conferred on our operations and contribution to the country and world market by the peer reviewed and acclaimed award by coveted industry body like ELCINA. The award is a definite morale booster for our workforce at Nanjangud site where the first priority always is safety and quality.”

ELCINA or the Electronic Industries Association of India was established in 1967 as the first industry association supporting electronics hardware, when India’s Electronics industry was still in its infancy. Since then, Electronic Industries Association of India has established itself as an interactive forum for electronics and IT manufacturers. Electronic Industries Association of India actively interacts with the government and advises it on policy and business environment issues.

The continuous receipt of multiple industry awards is a definite recognition of the unwavering commitment of AT&S India employees in Nanjangud towards achieving excellence and faith in the shared ideals and objectives of the company. AT&S India employs around 1400 people at its plant in Nanjangud near Mysuru and contributes actively in the areas of health, education, environment and hygienic care of people in the region under its CSR program. AT&S has always upheld the flag high for people of Nanjangud and Karnataka.