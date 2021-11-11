AVEVA and Helios IoT Systems Partner to Empower the Solar Energy Industry with Deep Insights and Advanced Analytics

Mumbai, India– AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, announced that it has signed a technology partnership with Helios IoT Systems, a specialized company with domain expertise in the renewables energy sector for operations and maintenance (O&M). The collaboration extends AVEVA Insight with performance calculations specific to the solar energy industry.

The combined benefits of Apollo’s rich content and AVEVA Insight’s scalable AI and analytics will empower solar energy providers with access to deeper, tailored and consolidated information so that they can optimize their operations. As a result, companies using the combined solution can expect quick detection of solar farm inefficiencies through AI and physics-based predictions, faster troubleshooting and root cause analysis, more targeted maintenance, and an overall reduction in lost power. This will be achieved through increased visibility of predictions, KPIs, metrics, and performance of their assets. Through AVEVA Connect, AVEVA’s cloud platform, customers will have access to the extensive portfolio of Cloud solutions and can easily expand to meet their evolving needs.

AVEVA Insight is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for collecting, storing, and visualizing industrial data for faster, actionable business decisions driven by a comprehensive suite of patented self-service AI and analytics. Apollo is a unique energy solution powered by patented domain-specific digital twin technology, health models and specialized dashboards to deliver a route to optimize a solar portfolio and its assets to streamline O&M activities, benchmark asset performance, manage and improve collaboration, increase yield and improve plant performance.

“Industry specific asset content combined with actionable analytics delivers a closed loop remediation that drives efficiency and safety. With our heritage of open access to information, strong visualization and comprehensive analytics combined with the Apollo domain expertise for solar assets we can provide critical operational intelligence to deliver value. With this partnership with Apollo, solar energy customers can accelerate their digital transformation, fast-track their sustainability ambitions and derive valuable performance improvements,” said Kim Custeau, Senior Vice President, APM business, AVEVA.

“Our partnership with AVEVA is a major milestone in building a long-term relationship in delivering a best of class solution to the emerging market of renewable energy enterprises. Our technology partnership with AVEVA extends our reach in global markets and expedites new technology product adoption to benefit customers. Integration of our patented digital twin solution, Apollo, with AVEVA Insight will help us deliver an innovative, next generation analytics solution to empower solar companies to optimize assets, increase yield and improve plant performance.” said Nitin Tappe, CEO, Helios.