Avionté Launches Software Integration with Timerack

Saint Paul, MN, June 17, 2021: Avionté, an industry leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has launched a new partnership with Timerack. Timerack is a time management solution with full functionality for staffing firms. Timerack will join Avionté+, Avionté’s existing network of over 60 certified integration partners that enables clients to build a scalable, secure, and integrated tech stack.

Timerack delivers a variety of time-capture options, that include web, mobile, terminals and kiosks, to meet the unique needs and challenges of staffing firms. Specifically, their solution provides alerts for missing punches, clock times, lunch and break exceptions, and overtime rules. Their policy driven system insures staffing firms apply rules consistently, and helps firms manage constant compliance updates and changes. Timerack also features flexible reporting and excellent customer service and support.

The future Avionté and Timerack integration will allow employee and placement data to automatically feed from Avionté to Timerack for time capture. Once approved in Timerack, the hours worked can be brought into Avionté for payroll using the standard integration, eliminating dual entry and potential errors. This integrated process improves accuracy and efficiency for staffing firms to pay employees faster and eliminate complicated payroll issues.

“Timerack is a technology to watch, because they have the staffing industry and their needs down to a science,” says Scott Poeschl, Vice President of Partnerships for Avionté. “Pairing this leading-edge technology with their depth in customer service already has our mutual customers excited. Now, our entire client base can start maximizing their productivity with Avionté and Timerack.”

More information about Timerack and other Avionté partners can be found on the Avionté+ website.