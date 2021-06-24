AWS and Salesforce Announce Expansive Partnership to Unify Developer Experiences and Launch New Intelligent Applications

Bengaluru, India – June 24, 2021 – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), today announced a significant expansion of their global strategic partnership that will make it easy for customers to use the full set of Salesforce and AWS capabilities together to quickly build and deploy powerful new business applications that accelerate digital transformation.

The partnership will drive customer value through new and enhanced unification between AWS and Salesforce products. Developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications that extend the power of both platforms by connecting Salesforce data and workflows natively into their solutions running on AWS, and make it easy for Salesforce developers to integrate AWS data and workflows into their Salesforce applications. Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) directly in new applications for sales, service, and industry vertical use cases. With these new offerings, customers can purchase out-of-the-box solutions directly from Salesforce and then consume the integrated AWS services on a pay-as-you-go basis.

“For more than five years, our customers have benefitted from a tight relationship between AWS and Salesforce. Now, we are taking the partnership to the next level by integrating our offerings so developers using both AWS and Salesforce can build unified applications much faster and simpler than ever before,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services. “With this partnership, we are significantly simplifying developers’ lives and empowering them to develop applications however they want, from wherever they want globally, at any scale.”

“This is a milestone partnership for the technology industry, and one that will enable our customers to experience an even more powerful Salesforce Customer 360 and achieve a new level of success in their business,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “With a more strongly unified Salesforce and AWS platform, our customers around the world can create a single source of truth across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, and achieve success from anywhere.”

Organizations from around the world rely on Salesforce to manage their customer relationships and build new applications leveraging the Salesforce platform, while using AWS for their compute, storage, and database needs along with AWS technologies like Amazon Connect (an omnichannel cloud contact center), Amazon Redshift (a fully managed, petabyte-scale data warehouse service in the cloud), and AWS Lambda (a serverless compute service that enables customers to run code without provisioning or managing servers). Previously, significant custom integration code was often required for customers that wanted to combine AWS and Salesforce capabilities for their applications. These new offerings will enable customers to use AWS and Salesforce services together seamlessly through new, unified platforms. The companies have also collaborated on new low-code tools to help customers innovate and build applications that connect data in real-time between Salesforce applications and AWS services.

Unifying the Developer Experience

Create custom business applications faster and easier: New low-code and click-to-launch development tools will accelerate the creation of custom applications, built on top of Salesforce and AWS services. Salesforce’s point-and-click development tools will operate directly on data from AWS services like Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) or Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), as if the data were native in Salesforce.

Unleash the power of customer data with real-time events: By natively connecting AWS’s services with the Salesforce platform, real-time data will securely move between the two providers, allowing customers to more easily automate workflow and maintain a single view of the end customer.

Simplify security, identity and access management: A new guided setup experience will make it easier for customers to bring Salesforce products and AWS services together. Sign into AWS from Salesforce Setup or into Salesforce from the AWS Management Console to simplify service authorization, user identity, security, permissions, and data management and governance between Salesforce and AWS.

New Intelligent Applications

Sell, service, and engage smarter from anywhere: Customers will be able to innovate quickly with pre-built out-of-the-box applications and add-ons that leverage AWS services for voice, video, and productivity with AI/ML functionality. For example, customers can activate virtual call centers and empower high-velocity sales teams with Amazon Connect and AWS AI/ML services, pre-integrated into both Sales Cloud and Service Cloud.

Launch industry-specific customer solutions: Customers will be able to deliver new digital experiences and services to remain ahead of industry disruption by leveraging AWS technologies like Amazon Chime SDK (embedded real-time communication capabilities), Amazon Textract (intelligent data extraction from scanned documents), Amazon Comprehend (natural language processing to uncover information in text), and others directly within Salesforce Industry Clouds. Starting with a telehealth solution, Healthcare customers can deploy an intelligent virtual care platform to deliver personalized patient experiences.

Customer Quotes

Novartis is a global healthcare company that uses innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. “The future of medicine and the patient experience are as dependent on technology and innovation as they are on efficiency and speed. Unifying our platforms with Salesforce and AWS, gives us the opportunity to optimize our resources and focus our approach by simplifying the customer and developer experience to innovate faster and ultimately improve patient outcomes. It’s how we can reimagine medicine for today and the future.” – Victor Bultó, President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Standard Bank is a financial institution that offers banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and corporations in Africa and abroad. “Technology is ushering in a new era of innovation for the Financial Services industry, where new digital solutions make the customer experience more personal and convenient. The Salesforce and AWS partnership does exactly this, and is helping Standard Bank to innovate faster and provide greater value for our customers throughout the African region.” – Alpheus Mangale, Chief Engineering Officer, Standard Bank Group

Salesforce and AWS Partnership Momentum

Since 2016, small and medium-sized businesses, startups, and enterprises in every industry, as well as government organizations around the world have been leveraging AWS and Salesforce to deliver business-critical services to their end users. Salesforce already relies on AWS as its primary public cloud provider and AWS also uses Salesforce as its CRM platform. Together, the two companies have launched numerous products that combine services from both providers across phone, digital channels, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) data, including Service Cloud Voice, Private Connect, Government Cloud Plus, and Intelligent Document Automation. The expansive new partnership announced today will make it easier for customers to combine capabilities from the world’s leading cloud provider and the #1 CRM platforms while minimizing the custom integration code required.

AWS and Salesforce continue to make investments across sales, solution architecture, and customer support to ensure a seamless customer experience and drive customer success. The products announced today will be generally available in 2022. To learn more, register for the Salesforce and AWS “What’s Ahead for Developers, Admins, and Architects” event on Thursday, June 24 at www.salesforce.com/WhatsAhead. For more information, contact your Salesforce or AWS account manager or see www.salesforce.com/aws or www.aws.amazon.com/featured-partners/salesforce/.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 81 Availability Zones within 25 geographic regions around the world, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and 7 more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE