AWS re/Start India Prepares Local Talent for Cloud Careers

October 6, 2021 Neel Achary Technology 0
cloud computing
Share

BANGALORE – October 6, 2021 – Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of AWS re/Start in India. AWS re/Start is a free skills-development and job training program that prepares learners for cloud computing careers. The 12-week program is offered with no cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required to apply.

Research from AlphaBeta (a strategy and economics consulting firm) indicates that digitally skilled workers currently represent 12% of India’s workforce. By 2025, the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times. In India today, 76% of digital workers expect cloud computing will be a required competency for them to perform their jobs proficiently by 2025.[1] AWS re/Start helps address this challenge by delivering free training and also supporting participants as they launch cloud computing careers.

 

Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification – India, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd (AISPL
Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification – India, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd (AISPL

AWS re/Start is a skills-based training program that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing. Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills. The program prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more.

In addition, the program prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so they can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognized credential.

In India, AWS re/Start will host cohorts based in six cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram. The program collaborates with five local education organizations, including EduBridge Learning, Edujobs Academy, iPrimed Education, Rooman.Net, and Vinsys IT Services, to deliver virtual training by an expert instructor. AWS re/Start will work with these organizations to connect program graduates to potential employers.

See also  NxtGen’s expertise in security monitoring and management will help meet Check Point’s customer cybersecurity needs

 

Pallavi Tyagi, CHRO of India at Capgemini
Pallavi Tyagi, CHRO of India at Capgemini

Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification – India, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd (AISPL), said, “The industry demand for cloud adoption is far outpacing the number cloud-skilled workers available, leaving organizations struggling to find and hire the talent needed to implement cloud services. To overcome the lack of supply, cloud talent must be cultivated from non-traditional sources. AWS re/Start brings new talent into the cloud ecosystem by skilling unemployed and underemployed individuals with little or no technology experience and preparing them to launch a cloud career.”

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services with approximately 150,000 employees in India, is providing financial assistance for AWS re/Start, and plans to interview and hire select program graduates into various cloud roles. Capgemini, an AWS Partner, will work closely with EduBridge Learning to facilitate this.

 

Girish Singhania, CEO at EduBridge Learning
Girish Singhania, CEO at EduBridge Learning

Pallavi Tyagi, CHRO of India at Capgemini, said, “At Capgemini, we are committed to shaping the talent landscape in India by providing opportunities for individuals to transition into high-demand roles while building their careers. AWS re/Start aligns with that focus, and reflects our commitment to help new recruits get the future they want. As AWS re/Start scales in the country, we believe it will be game-changing for more and more Indians looking to reskill, and take advantage of opportunities in a dynamic and evolving cloud and technology services job market.”

 

Girish Singhania, CEO at EduBridge Learning, said, “We seized on the opportunity to be part of this program with AWS because we believe technology skills are critical to India’s future workforce. We are excited to engage non-tech learners through AWS re/Start, as they have not previously considered a career in tech. This program also ties in well with EduBridge’s high-level goal to bridge the gap between skilled talent and organizations looking to hire.”

See also  Birlasoft Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
Vikrant Patil, CEO at Vinsys IT Services Pvt. Ltd.
Vikrant Patil, CEO at Vinsys IT Services Pvt. Ltd.

Vikrant Patil, CEO at Vinsys IT Services Pvt. Ltd., said, “As an AWS Training Partner, Vinsys IT has three years of experience delivering AWS Training to IT professionals. With a vision to make learning accessible to learners with a curious mind, we are excited to now bring free foundational cloud training to individuals who aren’t yet working in technology, and help them build a career in this exciting space. This thoughtful initiative can help people in India who are interested to learn about cloud computing, but fall short of resources.”

 

 

AWS re/Start is delivered in 25 countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, UK, and U.S.

About Neel Achary 8532 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn