Barracuda helps customers accelerate their digital business transformation with new Cybersecurity and Data Protection solutions

New Delhi, September 20, 2022 — Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, kicks off its annual, virtual worldwide customer conference, Secured.22 at the recent in person customer event, TechSummit22, with several product announcements. Its new capabilities protect against persistent and evolving threats like ransomware, and help customers solve complex digital business transformation challenges in the areas of Email Protection, Zero Trust Access, Managed XDR, and Data Protection.

The Barracuda Secured.22 Customer Conference presents technical security scenarios that teach practitioners how to identify, prevent, recover, and respond quickly to cybersecurity attacks. Each scenario includes multiple sessions that cover the type of attack and why it happens, how it happens, and how to optimally use Barracuda products in preparation for and in response to the attack.

“At Secured.22, we’re sharing with our customers’ pragmatic security advice on how to protect their organizations in various technical scenarios, ranging from recovery from new ransomware variants to a day in the life of our Security Operations Center,” said Brian Babineau, Chief Customer Officer at Barracuda.

Alongside the conference, Barracuda also announced several product innovations that can help Indian enterprises stay protected against the most frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks. Today’s announcements include:

Zero Trust Access : as part of Barracuda’s SASE platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now includes web security to protect users no matter where they work.

: as part of Barracuda’s SASE platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now includes web security to protect users no matter where they work. Email Protection : now with Zero Trust Access, Barracuda Email Protection hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access the right resources.

: now with Zero Trust Access, Barracuda Email Protection hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access the right resources. XDR : now integrated with Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, MSPs can gain visibility and insights by offering 24×7 SOC services, and increase efficiency by reducing product silos, mitigating alert fatigue, and streamlining management of their customers’ environments.

: now integrated with Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, MSPs can gain visibility and insights by offering 24×7 SOC services, and increase efficiency by reducing product silos, mitigating alert fatigue, and streamlining management of their customers’ environments. Data Protection: now available, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is transactable in Azure Marketplace. Barracuda’s Data Protection business momentum was boosted by the growth in its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup SaaS product line that protects data stored in Microsoft 365.

“Our conference spans IT security scenarios that cannot go ignored. The announcements we’ve made today provide a broad set of capabilities across our email protection, Zero Trust, and XDR platforms to help customers proactively protect their businesses in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape while also helping to maintain user productivity.” said Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda.