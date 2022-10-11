Beyond Key Empowers Indian and Global Businesses With Its Intelligent Voice-tech Services

New Delhi, October 11, 2022: Beyond Voice, a division of Beyond Key, has invested in trailblazing, intelligent solutions and services for voice recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP), voice-based assistants and artificial intelligence — which it is using to enable modern businesses that stand to benefit from advanced voice technologies.

Beyond Key’s innovative and interactive solutions such as intelligent voice apps, transcription solutions, and chatbots for all businesses, including in the healthcare, retail, home care, finance and stock, and tourism industries. As trendsetters in voice technology, Beyond Key has developed enterprise solutions working on AI and voice-based technologies, including Google Home, Siri, Alexa and any iOS/Android-based voice-controlled device.

According to the latest research, the market for voice and speech recognition is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.57 per cent between 2022 and 2030, and become a USD 59.6 billion industry. The growth of high-tech consumer devices, voice biometrics, voice-controlled workstations and navigation systems are all driving growth in voice tech. In addition, voice-controlled systems are rapidly being employed in applications such as smart speakers, vehicles, and other devices. Several businesses can use voice-controlled and speech-recognition systems, including the smartphone sector, assistance applications, embedded devices, dictation appliances, and others.

As a new-age technology company, Beyond Key is providing cutting-edge services such as Natural Language Processing Services enabling firms to build unique customer experiences that can delve into unstructured data such as text, voice, audio, and images and integrate them into highly valuable insights for making rational decisions and predictions.

Beyond Voice has come up with new ways for big brands to use artificial intelligence and voice-based technologies, like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Apple’s Siri and any voice-controlled device that runs on Android. Also, the company is an expert on how to meet the needs of businesses when it comes to voice transcription, analytics, and chatbots. Finally, Beyond Voice also delves into custom voice app development for every platform to expedite operations, and forge connections with certain demographics.

With its prudence in the latest technology combined with a team of senior voice technology developers and industry experts, Beyond Key has furthered its vision of investing in modern and innovative technologies and introducing promising services.

Piyush Goel, Founder & CEO, Beyond Key, said, “At Beyond Key, we deliver world-class and cutting-edge solutions. Voice is the most natural form of interaction, and Beyond Key is proud to leverage the latest voice technologies to serve modern enterprises. Voice technology enables users to search the web, obtain internal sales information, gain access to healthcare data, tap into community events, buy groceries or gifts, gain insight into customer sentiment, receive customer service, and resolve operations and supply chain issues using natural voice queries.”

Using voice tech, businesses can execute voice searches quickly and efficiently, and create appointments and reminders. Voice commands can control apps on mobile devices. Voice recognition software may translate speech into text. Technology can convert voicemails to text as well as record and transcribe live events.

Beyond Voice has successfully brought to market a multitude of voice-centric technologies and applications that can be utilised in all industry verticals and by companies of all sizes. Voice technology is expanding quickly because of its many merits, including flexibility, accessibility, and increased productivity. Speech technology has advanced in industries like healthcare, gaming, automotive, eCommerce, manufacturing, education, and logistics.