Bhagwati Products Ltd. operating under 3 PLI’s recognised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology…

Hyderabad: Bhagwati Products Ltd., one of the largest Indian consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturers in the country has been recognized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India at a recently held event ‘Azadika Amrit Mahotsav’ in New Delhi. The Hon’ble Minister of IT and Railway, Shri Ashwani Vaisnaw awarded Mr. Rajesh Agarwal – Director, Bhagwati Products Ltd. for their outstanding contribution and achieving growth towards Promotion of Electronics – ‘Manufacturing of Tablets’ in the country under the PLI scheme.

Bhagwati Products Ltd. is amongst the approved domestic companies under the existing PLI schemes for smartphones, IT hardware (Tablets & Laptops) and air-conditioner components. With an aim to make India a hub for global manufacturing and generate a higher employment in the sector under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, Bhagwati has already invested in expanding the manufacturing facility and adding more SMT Lines to cater to the growing demand both from domestic & international brands.

On receiving this recognition, Mr. Rajesh Agarwal – Director, Bhagwati Products Ltd. said, “We are honored and grateful to the Government of India for recognizing our efforts. We are amongst the very first Indian manufacturers in the sector and feel that it is our responsibility to lead the way when it comes to initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. It is very encouraging to see the confidence that the Government has shown towards us and this is a pivotal milestone in our journey that fills us with immense motivation to move forward.”

With two established state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India – Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) in the North and Hyderabad (Telangana) in the South. Bhagwati Product Ltd.’s current capacity across factories stands at almost 2 million smartphones a month, and 1 million LED TVs per month, and are scaling up the capacities of these facilities, while also continually working with local partners to expand the ecosystem and generate employment opportunities in the country to support the collective vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.