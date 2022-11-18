Biconomy & Axelar to Power a Chainless User Experience with the Biconomy SDK

Biconomy has partnered with the team at Axelar to enable cross-chain message passing with Biconomy’s new revolutionary SDK.

The new Biconomy SDK allows dApp developers to make a decentralized application (dApp) chainless in minutes, thanks to Biconomy’s state-of-the-art chainless modules that leverage cross-chain messaging effortlessly, powered by Axelar. “Chainless” means the dApp is chain-agnostic, onboarding users and securely communicating via any blockchain. The end result is a seamless and integrated user experience that helps accelerate any product roadmap.

“Biconomy was built with the next billion Web3 users in mind and we are fulfilling this goal by meeting developer and user needs. From gasless to one-click transactions, we are making sure engaging with Web3 feels as easy as signing your name. We are proud to partner Axelar to create utility and simplify Web3 for everyone,” said Ahmed Al-Balaghi, co-founder of Biconomy.

The backbone of the Biconomy SDK is a Smart Contract Wallet which is created when any new user onboards with a dApp.

Each Smart Contract Wallet is a smart contract associated with each user’s EOA (Externally Owned Account). It is a non-custodial account and provides added security compared to EOAs with a single private key. Users can deposit funds that no one else can control and transfer assets at any point in time.

“Axelar provides infrastructure for secure cross-chain communication, and it’s partners like Biconomy that make it possible for developers to turn that into meaningful features and user experiences,” said Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar. “Together, we’re making it easy for developers to build permissionless, decentralized and easy-to-use networks that are natively cross-chain and available to everyone.”

By partnering with Axelar, the Biconomy SDK is able to create a simplified user-experience, where network and chain complexities are abstracted away, regardless of the chain or network that a dApp is built on.