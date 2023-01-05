Bosch Tech Compass 2023: For most people, technology is crucial in the fight against climate change

Bangalore, January 05, 2023: Energy crisis and climate change: the burning question is how humanity can meet its demand for sustainable and affordable energy. The Bosch Tech Compass survey indicates that 86 percent of the respondents in India believe that technology is the key to fighting climate change. This is evidenced by the Bosch Tech Compass 2023, a representative survey conducted in seven countries worldwide. The survey will be presented at CES in Las Vegas (January 5 to 8, 2023).

Sustainable technologies and economic success

Respondents largely agree on the economic potential of sustainable solutions and products: a full 82 percent believe that the more a company commits to sustainable technologies, the more economically successful it will be in the future. This view is most prevalent in India and Brazil (each 87 percent); by comparison, it is least prevalent in the United States (73 percent). When it comes to the business community’s commitment to climate action, the survey suggests that there is still room for improvement: more than half of those polled (58 percent) believe that only a minority of businesses are seriously committed to sustainability at present. “Today, it has become paramount for companies to focus on technologies that keep sustainability at the forefront. At Bosch, we aim to push the boundaries of innovation while ensuring the safety of the environment and community,” says Vadiraj Krishnamurthy, CTO, VP, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

Combating climate change with different technologies

Many parts of the world are shifting to renewable energy, but people across the globe are still reluctant to completely abandon nuclear power and fossil fuels such as gas and oil for power generation. A total of 62 percent of respondents are in favor of promoting solar power, while 44 percent want to see efforts to promote wind-power technologies. However, these opinions differ by country. People in India (oil: 22 percent, gas: 23 percent) and the United States (oil: 21 percent, gas: 24 percent) are still committed to oil and gas technologies than other nations (global figures: oil: 14 percent, gas: 15 percent).

Trust in technology is growing

The Tech Compass shows that, in a world beset by uncertainties, trust in technology has grown since the previous year. Worldwide, 75 percent of the people polled now believe that technological progress can make the world a better place (2022: 72 percent*). What’s more, 83 percent of respondents believe that technology holds the key to combating climate change (2022: 76 percent*), with Indians (84 percent) having the most likely attitude towards advances in technology, following China (90 percent).

Mobility in the metaverse

Apart from sustainability, the Tech Compass also provides interesting insights into other issues – such as the metaverse. In this virtual world, where people interact as avatars in a three-dimensional space modeled on reality, mobility will also play a role: 43 percent of respondents can imagine buying a car for the metaverse. Interest and willingness to do so are especially high in China (75 percent) and India (69 percent). And although respondents in Brazil (47 percent), the U.S. (33 percent), the U.K. (30 percent), Germany (26 percent), and France (23 percent) are still somewhat more skeptical, the numbers show that the desire for a car exists not only in the real world, but in virtual reality as well.