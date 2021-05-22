Brick&Bolt introduces ‘Contactless Construction’ to deliver dream homes during pandemic

Bengaluru: Brick&Bolt, India’s number one tech enabled construction company has introduced ‘contactless construction’ for its customers. The idea behind the launch is to provide customers with a safer, convenient and virtual alternative to build their dream homes. The announcement comes in the light of the current Covid situation where safety and social distancing is a key priority for customers. With the launch, Brick&Bolt has created a technology solution that maintains a high level ofconstruction productivity even during these challenging times.

The most pressing issue for home builders right now is the fear and uncertainty regarding both Covid and the current state of construction activity. The pandemic has complicated both short-term and long-term plans for many, as people are now worried about the challenges that will accompany house construction. By introducing ‘Contactless Construction’, Brick&Bolt has not only ensured customers’ safety through social distancing but has also allowed them to track the progress of their homes through its tech platform.

With contactless construction, customers can work with contractors and project managers over the phone or video conferencing. Documents can also be signed electronically. Customers can also approve plans, track real time progress and monitor every aspect of the project virtually. With a designated project manager and the use of multiple technology platforms, the company ensures no quality check is missed during the construction process.

Commenting on the announcement, Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder & CEO, Brick&Bolt said, “Lockdowns and social distancing made the pandemic particularly difficult for home builders. We wanted to build an alternative construction model that integrates safety, construction technology and customer comfort with on-ground construction activity. Through ‘Contactless Construction’, we have created a virtual system that facilitates quality assurance, better communication and collaboration between contractors, customers and vendors, all within the comfort of the customer’s home. It is one step forward in delivering on our promise to make construction transparent, predictable and truly digitised.”

Brick&Bolt is a start to finish aka design-to-build construction service provider that executes projects on turnkey basis and provides real time tracking, communication, quality checks and updates on projects from day one till the handover of the keys. The company raised USD 1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Sequoia India’s scale-up programme, Surge, in February 2020. In August 2020, Brick&Bolt saw an additional raise of USD 2.20 million from Germany-based venture capital firm Foundamental. In the last three years, Brick&Bolt has recorded 1400% growth and the company plans to continue on the same trajectory. They have currently built 150 homes in Bangalore and Mysore and have an expansion plan in 4 more cities in the next two years and 15+ cities in the next 5 years.